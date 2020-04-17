Digital Fitness Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2028



Digital Fitness Market Introduction

The digital fitness market involves the addition of digital applications and devices in the modern trends of health and fitness. Various fitness devices, such as smart watch, smart sport shoes, and other wearable devices, that can track the users’ fitness parameters and physical activities is witnessing burgeoning demand, boosting growth of the digital fitness market. Leading tech-giants are collaborating with market leaders in the sports and fitness industry to foray into the digital fitness market as consumers are more inclined toward digital fitness subscriptions than traditional gym memberships.

Digital Fitness Market – Notable Developments

Adidas AG, Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., and Garmin, Ltd. are among the leading companies in the digital fitness market.

Fitbit, Inc., a U.S.-based leader in the digital fitness market – announced in April 2018, that it will collaborate with Google to explore more lucrative opportunities in the digital fitness market. With the collaboration, the company aims to make use of Google’s new Cloud Healthcare API to integrate user data with digital fitness devices. This way, the company will be introducing more personalized digital fitness devices to consumers with its partnership with Google and transforming the future of the digital fitness market.

Apple Inc. – a tech giant and leading player in the digital fitness market – has been introducing innovative features of its latest devices, which mainly focus on the digital aspects of consumers’ fitness needs. The company recently introduced re-engineered and redesigned version of Apple Watch series 4, in September 2018, which enables users to manage their health digitally with more efficiency and convenience. The revolutionary health capabilities of the new Apple Watch include a new gyroscope and an accelerometer that can detect hard falls. The device also includes an electrical heart rate sensor in the Watch, which, with the help of a new ECG app, can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) and help the user to track their health and physical activities with more precision and convenience.

Adidas AG – a multinational corporation in the digital fitness market – launched its new sports accelerator program “Platform A” in January 2019. The company announced that the primary focus of the new program will be the digital aspects of developing innovative products and business models for the sports industry. The company will be working closely with various entrepreneurs at Station F, which is a business incubator for startups located in Paris, to offer the best digital innovation in sport in the coming years.

Digital Fitness Market Dynamics

Increased Demand for High-tech, Self-monitoring Fitness Devices Drives Growth of the Digital Fitness Market

A mounting number of consumers, especially young-adults and millennials, are becoming increasingly conscious about their health and fitness. In order to avoid various health problems, consumers are seeking more convenient and user-friendly ways to control weight gain and maintain physical fitness, which is one of the primary drivers for the digital fitness market.

With the recent developments in technologies and growing trend of digitization, most consumers are adopting next-generation and self-monitoring digital fitness devices for maintaining their regular fitness habits. Thereby, manufacturers in the digital fitness market are identifying the changing requirements of end users associated with digital fitness products to modify their business strategies and capitalize on lucrative sales opportunities.

Digitization of the Fitness Industry will Bolster Developments in the Digital Fitness Market

While the health and wellness trend has maintained its growth worldwide since the past decade, micro trends in the wellness industry has undergone some digital transformations in the recent years. Though consumers are seeking ways to improve their fitness, on-paper fitness plans have become obsolete now-a-days. As digital fitness enables consumers to keep track of their fitness activities and monitor their progress towards their fitness goals, the fitness industry has been transitioning towards digitization rapidly.

Growing awareness about the convenience and fitness efficiency associated with using digital fitness devices and products is resulting in the increased popularity of digital fitness. Thereby, rapidly transforming fitness industry is expected to trigger innovations and more developments in the digital fitness market in the upcoming years.

Leading Players in the Digital Fitness Market Offer Subscription Models to Boost Product Sales

A large percentage of the millennial population of the world is embracing the digital fitness trend by resorting to sports and fitness apps. Consumers are focused on following a healthy lifestyle by understanding the radical changes in their health and physical fitness. Taking into account the inclination of consumers towards digital fitness devices, leading players in the digital fitness market are introducing attractive fitness subscription models to their potential consumers to boost their product sales. More consumers are preferring to pay for digital fitness programs rather than paying for a traditional gym membership, which is expected to increased popularity of digital fitness subscriptions in the upcoming years.

Digital Fitness Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the digital fitness market is segmented into:

Smart Watches

Fitness Wristbands

iOS Devices

Android Devices

Smart Shoes

Smart Fitness Clothing

Tizen

Others

Based on the product category, the digital fitness market is segmented into

Head Wear

Leg Wear

Hand Wear

Others

Based on the applications, the digital fitness market is segmented into

Smart Wearable Sports Devices

Smart Wearable Fitness Devices

