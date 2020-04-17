Global Spinal Washer Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A spinal washer is a replacement for a diseased or damaged vertebra and the adjacent disc, which provides a cushioning that allows movement without friction. A spinal washer is a critical component of a spine vertebra replacement surgery. Spinal washers are used to distribute the stresses evenly and to prevent the cortical bone from splitting or to affix ligaments and small fractures during spinal surgery.

Spinal Washer Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in the number of spinal surgeries owing to a rise in diseases such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, trauma, spondylolisthesis, kyphosis, degenerative disc disease, and others is a critical driver of the global spinal washer market.

Growth in the number of diseases is driven by an increase in risk factors such as poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, excess weight, occupations with high levels of stress, and early menopause, among others. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects over 30 million adults in the U.S.

Technological advancements in spinal washers, such as improvements in the design & development of inert materials & coatings to combat implant-based trauma and avoid biological rejection, has accelerated the growth of the spinal washer market. Moreover, advancements in bio-friendly materials with lower coefficient of friction and fusion are driving the adoption of spinal washers.

Technological advancements are being complimented by complementary diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, computer-assisted image-guidance navigation technology, and magnetic resonance imaging, among others, which has resulted in greater confidence and an increase in the number of procedures performed. The development of customized and individualized spinal washers based on the anatomy of the patient is driving the market owing to greater satisfaction. Growth-sparing washers for children with incomplete skeletal maturity has resulted market growth.

However, high cost of procedures, highly invasive nature of the operation with concurrent risk of infection & rejection, and thrombosis during surgery are some of the factors restraining the growth of the spinal washer market. In addition, the scarcity of trained manpower and specialty hospitals, coupled with the poor per capita income of developing regions, are also hampering the growth of the spinal washer market. Other risks include persistent pain or stiffness after surgery, which occur in 12 to 25% of patients, and failure in case of approximately 3% of patients.

Spinal Washer Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global spinal washer market, the report is segmented based on material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end users, and region.

Based on material of construction, the global spinal washer market is segmented into:

Polymers

Metals

Others

Based on types, the global spinal washer market is segmented into:

Polyaxial

Spacer Washer

Based on end users, the global spinal washer market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Spinal Washer Market: Overview

The global market for spinal washers is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. Market trends indicate a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China. Collaborations between large hospitals and third-party payers are increasing owing to the growing expanse of healthcare insurance.

Spinal washer Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Based on regions, the global spinal washer market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America led by the US is expected to account for the largest share of the global spinal washer market owing to the concentration of key market players, enhanced purchasing power of healthcare players owing to consolidation, large research & development expenditure, excellent reimbursement, and large per capita income.

The Asia Pacific spinal washer market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant CAGR owing to growing healthcare expenditure and patient population. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the market growth. The Europe spinal washer market is expected to be led by Germany, France, and the UK, which is benefitted by the large and developed medical devices sector of Germany. The Middle East & Africa spinal washer market is expected to be driven by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The development of large medical complexes such as the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coupled with the large public healthcare share that comprises approximately 75% of the total healthcare expenditure is expected to drive the spinal washer market in this region.

Spinal Washer Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global Spinal washer market are,

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Wenzel Spine, Inc.

Spineart

Collaboration between players and strategic business partnership is the most attractive strategy which can yield a premium. Thus, partnership with large hospitals and payers is a neglected strategy which can yield dividend owing to faster adoption and lower cost.

The global spinal washer report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

