Whole Exome Sequencing Market Survey On Growth Strategies 2025



Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Overview

Combi-chem or combinational chemistry is an innovative method of synthesizing multiple chemical compounds within a short turnaround time. Combinational chemistry is considered to be a less time-consuming and labor-intensive option to traditional chemistry, where compounds are synthesized one at a time. It can help synthesize a large number of chemical compounds with the combination of various sets of building blocks of the chemical compound and is primarily utilized by chemistry researchers to develop new drug molecules.

Combinational chemistry has a wide scope of applications in the industries pertaining to semiconductors, superconductors, catalysts, and polymers. A traditional chemist can synthesize around 100 to 200 new chemical molecules per year, while combinational robotic systems are able to produce thousands or even millions of new chemical entities per year, each of which have the potential to become a new drug molecule under the high throughput screening process.

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Snapshot

Combi-chem and throughput screenings allow creation of several new materials in shortest possible time by using automation to their advantage. It refers to characterization of libraries of materials along with their parallel synthesis in the most cost-efficient method. Owing to this reason, the demand for combi-chem or combinatorial chemistry is especially high in the field of drug discovery. The fast-paced synthesis of millions of chemical compounds is expected to make this method a preferred choice amongst several drug developers across the globe. Adoption of combinatorial chemistry has eliminated the need for piecemeal experimental work and opened up several opportunities for scientists to experiment on large scale basis.

The rampant rise in the number of diseases and disorders across the globe is expected to be an important driver for the global combi-chem and throughput screenings market. The application of combinatorial chemistry science has made a remarkable difference to high-throughput screening outputs, library purification, chemical lead optimization, and post-purification sample handling. These methods have also profited in vitro and in vivo drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic assays in immeasurable ways. Growing investments in research and development along with increasing pressure to ensure better disease management are projected to play an important role in the trajectory of the global market.

The drug industry heavily relies on combinatorial chemistry for a tangible results. The pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector, and the field of agro chemistry are expected to be key end users of combinatorial chemistry. The research report discusses all of these factors in absolute details and describes the impact on the growth of the global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market.

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Factors of Influence

In 2014, the WHO stated in a publication that 8.2 mn people around the world had died of cancer in 2012. The American Cancer Society (ACS) published that in the U.S., close to 300,000 men and 276,000 women died in 2012 of cancer. The prevalence of infectious diseases is also much higher in the developing economies in the world, such as India and others from Asia Pacific owing to various reasons including hygiene complications and a growing rate of adoption of negative lifestyle tendencies. In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published that the prevalence of infectious diseases in South Asia is nearly 2%. Additionally, the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated in 2012 that Asia-Pacific ranked second in the world, after Africa, in the prevalence of infectious diseases.

Combinational chemistry has created a paradigm shift in new drug applications from preclinical discovery to drug development, with quick turnaround times and higher success rates than conventional methods. It is evolving into an exciting new technology in drug discovery and development – two activities that are booming globally due to the rising prevalence of various cancers and infectious diseases. However, technical complexity and high cost associated with combi-chem and high throughput screening equipment are expected to hamper the global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market over the coming years.

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe dominated the global combi-chem and high throughput screening market so far, due to a rising prevalence of various infectious diseases and an increasing number of cancer diagnosis cases. Government initiatives are and will continue to drive the combi-chem and high throughput screening markets in North America and Europe.

Asia-Pacific is considered to be an emerging Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market due to a fast rate of penetration of related procedures in this region. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to a swift rate of evolution in the region’s healthcare infrastructure, while also holding a very large patient population base. It is expected that the Asia Pacific market will experience a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Combi-chem and High Throughput Screening Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global combi-chem and high throughput screening market for 2016 included Abbott Healthcare, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi-Aventis, Merck & Co., and Pfizer, Inc.

