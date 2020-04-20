Global Pelvic Trauma Management Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2018-2026

The pelvic region is a ring of study bones located at the base of the spinal cord. The trauma of pelvic region (or pelvic fracture) is uncommon and accounts for the less percentage of all adult cases. Unstable pelvic fractures mostly occur due to the traumatic, heavy collisions. Pelvic is a proximity for major blood vessels and organs supply. So pelvic fracture may lead to extensive bleeding which requires immediate medical attention. In some case, minor fall may cause pelvic fractures in old persons due to the weaker bones. Because of the pelvis is a ring-like structure, fracture in one part is accompanied by a fracture in another part. Mostly pelvic trauma is classified into two types namely: Stable fracture where there is one break in the pelvic region and unstable fracture where there are a more than two breaks. Pelvic trauma is painful along with swelling and bruising in the pelvic region. Treatment for pelvic trauma depends on the severity of the injury. Mostly conservative care is sufficient in the case of minor injuries. Surgery is required in case of major cases and restores stability so that that patient can resume their daily activities.

Pelvic Trauma Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of pelvic trauma due to unconditional accidental and graying population are expected to boost the growth of the pelvic trauma management market. The pelvic trauma can cause significant deformity, pain, and disability. Because of this sustained pelvic deformities, activities levels is decreased and affects the social life of an individual. So pelvic trauma management becomes primary tools for treatment due to rising healthcare demand. Increasing government support and rising R&D spending are others factors contributing to the burgeoning growth of the pelvic trauma management market. Increasing awareness in developed countries and comparative advantage over traditional method for pelvic treatment trauma is driving the market towards a robust growth.

Enough though pelvic trauma management is a primary requisite, the decreased patient compliance acts as a restraint on the growth of the market.

Pelvic Trauma Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Treatment (For Walking Aids)

Crutches

Walker

Wheelchair

Pelvic Binder

Segmentation based on Medication

Pain Management (Pain Killers like Morphine and NSAIDS)

Anti-Coagulants (To reduce the risk of blood clots in the pelvic region)

Blood Thinner

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Retail Pharmacies

Pelvic Trauma Management Market: Market Overview

The global Pelvic Trauma Management market will expand on the back of rising demand due to increasing incidence of pelvic fractures around the globe. Pelvic trauma associated with increased risk of deaths, because of this government has taken initiatives to control the mortality rate. This gives an opportunity to companies to establish new markets and expand globally. Even pelvic trauma management market has witnessed rising R&D expenditure and rapid global expansion of the established companies. The future anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Pelvic Trauma Management Market: Region-wise Overview

Pelvic Trauma Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America. North America dominates global Pelvic trauma market due to the increasing awareness of pelvic trauma. In North America, USA is the largest shareholder in pelvic trauma management market because of increasing graying population. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in pelvic trauma management market due to increasing prevalence of pelvic fractures. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significant growth during the forecasted period.

Pelvic Trauma Management Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the pelvic trauma management market are ,

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Antano Group

HERDEGEN TURKEY

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

HORIZON PHARMA IRELAND LTD

MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC

SANDOZ INC

ACTAVIS ELIZABETH LLC

UNIQUE PHARMACEUTICAL LABORATORIES

The companies are entering into the collaboration and partnership to keep up the pace of the competitiveness in pelvic trauma management market.

