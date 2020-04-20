SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

Complete study of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on SiC & GaN Power Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market include _:, Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global SiC & GaN Power Devices industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the SiC & GaN Power Devices manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall SiC & GaN Power Devices industry.

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment By Type:

GaN, SiC

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Segment By Application:

, , the SiC & GaN Power Devices market is segmented into, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others ,

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in SiC & GaN Power Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top SiC & GaN Power Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 GaN

1.3.3 SiC

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer Electronics

1.4.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.4.4 Industrial Use

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key SiC & GaN Power Devices Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in SiC & GaN Power Devices as of 2019)

3.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers SiC & GaN Power Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into SiC & GaN Power Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon

8.1.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.1.2 Infineon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Infineon SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.1.5 Infineon SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Infineon Recent Developments

8.2 Rohm

8.2.1 Rohm Corporation Information

8.2.2 Rohm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Rohm SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.2.5 Rohm SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Rohm Recent Developments

8.3 Mitsubishi

8.3.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mitsubishi SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.3.5 Mitsubishi SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

8.4 STMicro

8.4.1 STMicro Corporation Information

8.4.2 STMicro Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 STMicro SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.4.5 STMicro SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 STMicro Recent Developments

8.5 Fuji

8.5.1 Fuji Corporation Information

8.5.2 Fuji Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Fuji SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.5.5 Fuji SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Fuji Recent Developments

8.6 Toshiba

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.6.3 Toshiba SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Toshiba SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.6.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.7 Microchip Technology

8.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Microchip Technology SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.7.5 Microchip Technology SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

8.8 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

8.8.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.8.5 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 United Silicon Carbide Inc. Recent Developments

8.9 GeneSic

8.9.1 GeneSic Corporation Information

8.9.2 GeneSic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 GeneSic SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.9.5 GeneSic SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 GeneSic Recent Developments

8.10 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

8.10.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.10.5 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Recent Developments

8.11 GaN Systems

8.11.1 GaN Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 GaN Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 GaN Systems SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.11.5 GaN Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 GaN Systems Recent Developments

8.12 VisIC Technologies LTD

8.12.1 VisIC Technologies LTD Corporation Information

8.12.2 VisIC Technologies LTD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 VisIC Technologies LTD SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Products and Services

8.12.5 VisIC Technologies LTD SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 VisIC Technologies LTD Recent Developments 9 SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key SiC & GaN Power Devices Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Distributors

11.3 SiC & GaN Power Devices Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

