Which Region is Significant from Point of Indian Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market Growth?

In 2019, the Indian electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) market was valued at $1,027.9 thousand, and it is expected to accumulate$13,833.0 thousand by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 54.2% during the forecast period (2019–2025). The key driver for the growth of the market is the Indian government’s supportive policies and initiatives to reduce the pollution caused by fossil-fuel-driven vehicles. EVSE refers to the electricity supply infrastructure for automobiles, which comprises plugs or sockets, which support multiple types of connectors.

In terms of application, the market is divided into two categories:public and private. Of these, public charging stations are expected to observe the higher CAGR in the Indian electric vehicle supply equipment market during the forecast period. The supportive government policies and monetary incentives to devise a fast-charging network in the country are expected to boost the installation of public charging stations. Additionally, the entry of new players in the country is also expected to benefit the market during the forecast period.

The key trend being observed in the Indian electric vehicle supply equipment market is the flow of heavy investments from a number of start-up companies. For instance, EV Motors India Pvt. Ltd., a start-up company, announced plans to install more than 6,500 charging outlets for electric vehicles in the country, in November 2018. Many giant companies are also investing in Indian-based start-ups, to accelerate the installation of EV charging outlets across the country.

The western region held the major share in the Indian electric vehicle supply equipment market, in 2019. The key factor that led to the growth of the market here was the support of the government for EV adoption.Additionally, the presence of numerous manufacturers of EV components and the high per capita income made the western region the most productive in the market. During the forecast period, the northern region would grow the fastest, as the air quality index of most regional cities is poor.