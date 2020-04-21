Protein Extracts from Single-Cell Protein Sources Market Size, Leading Players and Forecast Report by 2023

The protein extracts from single-cell protein sources market is being driven by the rising awareness on the environmental and human health benefits of alternative proteins, increasing initiatives by public and private-sector firms to meet the demand for these, and their surging usage in animal feed. From $5.3 billion in 2017, the market is expected to grow to $8.7 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). A number of unicellular organisms, including algae, fungi, yeast, and bacteria, serve as sources of proteins.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] http://bit.ly/2nt2VDy

Among these, proteins extracted from algae held the largest share, of 33.4%, in terms of value, in the protein extracts from single-cell protein sources market in 2017. This is attributed to the heavy demand for proteins derived from algae, such as chlorella and spirulina, in several sectors, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, animal feed, cosmetics, and agriculture. As a result, this source category would also witness the highest CAGR, of 9.3%, during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the protein extracts from single-cell protein sources market is divided into biotechnology, agriculture & fertilizers, animal feed, and others, wherein others include their usage in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetics industries. During the historical period (2013–2017), the market was led by the animal feed category, owing to the rise in the population of poultry as well as companion animals. Across the world, the consumption of various types of meats is rising, as is the number of people adopting pets.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://bit.ly/3cy960A

GLOBAL PROTEIN EXTRACTS FROM SINGLE CELL PROTEIN SOURCES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Source

Algae

Yeast

Bacteria

Fungi

Market Segmentation by Application