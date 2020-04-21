Smart Tag Packaging Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2027

The report titled “Smart Tag Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global smart tag packaging market in terms of market segmentation by type, by technology, by end-users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Global smart tag packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The global smart tag packaging market is thriving on the back of growing retail stores and increasing demand for digital money by vendors. Additionally, increasing usage in food & consumer product market is expected to significantly drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the expenditure on food and personal care products is anticipated to showcase the robust growth of the smart tag packaging market.

The global smart tag packaging market is segmented into type such as QR Code, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), and RFID. Among these segments QR Code segment is anticipated to account for the highest share in the overall smart tag packaging market during the forecast period. Rising penetration of smartphones is increasingly supporting the widening of the customer base which is propelling the growth of smart tag packaging market.

In the regional market, North America captured the largest market share in overall smart tag packaging market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.9%. India and China are the key countries augmenting the demand for Smart Tag Packaging on the heels of advancement in technology and growth in the consumer good industry. Additionally, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of the population are envisioned to foster the growth of Smart Tag Packaging market in Asia Pacific market Additionally, European countries such as Germany, UK and BENELUX is expected to witness an augmented demand for Smart Tag Packaging..

Rising Consumer Awareness

Rising consumer awareness about the e-commerce packaging and safety benefits of consumer goods and electronic goods is anticipated to positively impact the growth of smart tag packaging market.

Contrast wise, high cost of smart packaging tag is expected to hamper the growth of smart packaging tag market. Additionally, lack of standards and unawareness about the product is restraining the growth of the market.

Widespread IOT (Internet of Things) Market

Rising number of online transaction is expected to positively influencing the smart tag packaging market. Evolving consumer lifestyle and increasing installation in modern retail outlets is boosting the growth in smart tag packaging market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Smart Tag Packaging which includes company profiling of Smart Label Solutions, LLC, Shenzhen Jianhe Smartcard Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zdcard Tech Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Top tags Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Mind Golden Card System Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Laxcen Information Technology Inc. Limited, Alien Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Muehlbauer Holding AG, Thin Film Electronics ASA, Zebra Technologies. and other key players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Smart Tag Packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

