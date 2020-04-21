Whole Exome Sequencing Market Precise Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2020

Whole exome sequencing is a technique used for strategically sequencing all the protein coding genes in a genome known as exon. There are around 1, 80,000 exons, which constitute about 1% of the human genome. Whole exome sequencing is widely used for identifying genetic variants responsible for diseases such as Miller Syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. Low cost associated with the whole exome sequencing, as compared to the whole genome sequencing. The whole exome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of products and services into kits, systems and services. The whole exome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of application into personalized medicine, diagnostics, drug discovery and others. The whole exome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals and clinics, research centers, pharmaceuticals companies and others.

North America represents the largest market for whole exome sequencing. Increasing use of whole exome sequencing for diagnosis of rare diseases and increasing awareness about whole exome sequencing technology with the large number of sequencing-related conferences and annual meetings hosted by the U.S. drives the whole exome sequencing market in the North America region. Europe represents the second largest market for whole exome sequencing. Huge investment in rare diseases research and increasing awareness about whole exome sequencing technology with the large number of sequencing-related conferences and annual meetings hosted by the Europe boost the whole exome sequencing market in the Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for whole exome sequencing. Regular government funding and large numbers of conferences related to whole exome sequencing technique are the major driving force for whole exome sequencing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The low cost and high speed associated with whole exome sequencing technology, technological advancement in the whole exome sequencing technique and global alliances amongst leading research institute are some of the major driving force for whole exome sequencing market. The need for skilled professionals and high instrument costs are the major factors that are restraining the growth of whole exome sequencing market.

The major companies operating in the whole exome sequencing market include ,

Roche NimbleGen, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute, China)

Ambry Genetics

Sengenics

Knome, Inc

GENEWIZ, Inc.

Eurofins Genomics, Inc

