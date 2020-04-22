Advancements in Pain Management Devices Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase 2015 to 2021

Pain is an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience caused due to tissue damage or illness. It is caused due to injury and various diseases such as osteoarthritis, chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, stomach ulcer, fibromyalgia and cancer. It can be classified on the basis of duration as acute pain and chronic pain. Acute pain is sudden onset of pain where as chronic pain persists for long periods. Chronic pain is mainly caused due to aging conditions of bone and joints and nerve damage and injury.

Pain is managed by a particular set of drugs or devices to treat pain. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, neuro-stimulators, analgesia infusion pumps and radiofrequency ablators are some of the pain management devices. Most of these devices block the pain gate mechanism, to block the passage of pain signals to the brain. Radiofrequency ablators destroys nerves by generating heat to block the pain signals, Similarly, neuro-stimulator devices uses mild frequencies of current to block the passage of pain signals. These devices help in treating various painful conditions such as cancer, musculoskeletal injury and neuropathic pain. Pain management devices help to reduce the risk of long term narcotics, non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and other pain relieving medications.

North America dominates the global market for pain management devices due to large number of aging population and favorable regulatory and healthcare reforms such as the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global pain management device market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing pain management devices markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for pain management devices market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government funding and initiatives.

In recent times there is increased use of pain management devices due to rise in aging population. Increase in cancer population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated disease and increasing neuropathic disorders are some of the key factors driving the growth for the global pain management devices market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and rise in healthcare expenditure are also fuelling the growth of global pain management devices market. However, side effects such as skin hypersensitivity, redness and hyper-pigmentation and availability of substitutes such as pain relief medications are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global pain management devices market.

Technological advancement of pain management devices would develop opportunity for the global pain management devices market. However, high cost involved in manufacturing of pain management device could lead a challenge for the global pain management devices market. Increasing demand of spinal cord stimulation device for neuropathic, chronic and refractory pain is the trend for the global pain management devices market. Some of the major companies operating in the global pain management devices market are Medtronic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., DJO Global LLC., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Bio-Medical Research Ltd., Smith Medical, Pain Management, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Healthcare and Stryker Corporation.

