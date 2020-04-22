Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market Size, Growth and Forecast Report to 2023

Increasing incidents of respiratory diseases, rapid industrialization, and rising pollution levels are some of the key factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific air quality monitoring market, finds P&S Intelligence. The market attained a size of $936.6 million in 2017 and is expected to advance at a 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). AQM devices analyze and monitor pollutants in the indoor and outdoor air. These can analyze the pollution according to various parameters, such as gaseous pollutant level and particulate matter (PM).

Based on product, the APAC air quality monitoring market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor monitors. Of these, in 2017, indoor monitors held a dominating share in the market and are expected to do so during the forecast period as well. This is ascribed to the increasing adoption of air quality monitors in industries such as petrochemical and pharmaceuticals that demand a controlled environment. However, outdoor monitors are anticipated to exhibit the faster growth, at a CAGR of 11.6%, during 2018–2023.

Fossil fuels, including gas, oil, and coal, are some of the products that emit high amounts of toxic substances, such as methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide, in the air. Urbanization and industrialization have increased the vehicular traffic, thereby polluting the atmosphere to a great extent.

Though industrialization has helped in improving technologies, unfortunately, it has also increased problems such as air contamination. People residing in highly-polluted areas are more susceptible to cancer than people staying in a controlled-quality environment. In 2017, the Ministry of Environmental Protection reported that in China, almost 13,785 companies (nearly 70.6% of the companies examined) had contravened the environmental standards and contributed to pollution. Factors such as this are expected to continue aiding in the growth of the AQM market in APAC during the forecast period.

Hence, the rapid urbanization and increasing levels of air pollution are expected to boost the market.