Growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Market in North America – P&S Intelligence

The North America air quality monitoring market is expected to advance at an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is witnessing growth due to the strict regulatory framework for reducing air pollution levels, rising awareness regarding adverse effects of air pollution on health and environment, and surging air pollution levels. Air quality monitoring is the monitoring of air pollutants in outdoor and indoor environment. AQM is further utilized for observing and studying air pollution by monitoring and analyzing different parameters.

When monitoring is taken into consideration, the North American AQM market is categorized into on-road, mobile, ambient, satellite, and emissions. Out of these, the ambient category dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this was the growing adoption of different regulatory standards in the region for maintaining the air quality levels. The mobile category is predicted to grow at the fastest pace, with a 9.4% CAGR, during the forecast period.

A key trend in the North American AQM market is the use of information technology in AQM equipment. In order to deal with the surging number of problems associated with air pollution in the region, the companies are increasingly making use of information technology in AQM equipment. For example, artificial intelligence can be used at petrol pumps and traffic tolls for monitoring vehicular emissions and handing out real-time fine to the violators. Furthermore, a number of products are being made accessible to WIFI or Bluetooth for providing easy accessibility and accuracy in the AQM equipment.

