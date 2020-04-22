Wild Pollock Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2029

Wild Pollock fish is a rich source of nutrition. It has high content of proteins and vitamins, which is found to be beneficial in treatment of cancer and heart diseases. The fish is found in deep Atlantic and Pacific Ocean waters. The salt water fish belongs to cod family gadidae species. The fish is, further, categorized into two types- Pollachius virens and Pollachius pollachious. Wild Pollock is consumed in various forms such as fresh millets, fish sticks, surimi products, and frozen fillets.

The fish is available in frozen whole and fresh whole. It is a flaky textured mild- flavored white fish.As a result, wild Pollock fish market observes high demand rate. Availability of Fish on Several Distribution Channels Induced High Sale Wild Pollock is available in several platforms including online sales and modern trade distribution system. This, in turn, is resulting in expansion of the global wild Pollock market. In addition, high penetration of retail sales is, further, boosting growth of the global wild Pollock market.

Meanwhile, wild Pollock fish could also be purchased from e-commerce platforms. This has added to the convenient and comfort factor associated with purchase of the fish. E-commerce platforms is enabling consumers to dive deep for product information such as benefits, price comparison, and comprehensive value evaluation before purchasing the fish. Wild Pollock fish is rich source of vitamin B12, vitamin B6, and omega3 fatty acid. Consumption of wild Pollock reduces the cholesterol level drastically, and this helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases. Hence, the fish is also recommended by doctors to people with existing heart diseases.

Health conscious consumers are shifting towards consumption of wild Pollock fish due to high content of vital nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12.

Presence of Parasites in Pollock May Interfere with Growth Rate of Market

On the other hand, tapeworm and roundworm are some of the commonly found parasites in saltwater. These parasites are harmful for health of human beings. However, it has been widely found in wild Pollock. Infected Pollock from parasites can pose severe risk to human health, if consumed in lightly preserved and raw manner.

Presence of parasites such as roundworm and tapeworm is likely to hinder growth of the wild Pollock market. Furthermore, it is difficult to capture wild Pollock in bad climatic conditions. Climate change is quite unpredictable in nature, which poses difficulty in catching fish. The

factor also interferes with growth of the market.

Fleet Renewal Strategy is Anticipated to Underpin Growth of Wild Pollock Market

Lately, the wild Pollock market is witnessing significant developments. This is resulting in intense competition among the players, resulting in market fragmentation. Prominent players such as Trident Seafood Corporation and Maruha Nichiro are pushing horizon of the market with various strategies and policies. These policies are enabling key players to strengthen their foothold in the global wide Pollock market.

Other players are trying to set foothold in the market by undertaking several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and collaborations and partnerships. Fleet renewal is one of the key strategies estimated to boost market growth. Use of efficient fleets is enabling players to catch fish in large quantities.

Some of the key players operating in the global wild Pollock market are Pacific Andes, Maruha Nichiro, NOAA Fisheries, Trident Seafood, Marine Stewardship Council, Gidrostroy, Laco AS,Nissui, Alaska seafood, and Russian Fishery.

