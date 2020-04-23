Augmenting Demand for Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Therapy Market to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Stem cells are biological cells which have the ability to distinguish into specialized cells, which are capable of cell division through mitosis. Amniotic fluid stem cells are a collective mixture of stem cells obtained from amniotic tissues and fluid. Amniotic fluid is clear, slightly yellowish liquid which surrounds the fetus during pregnancy and is discarded as medical waste during caesarean section deliveries. Amniotic fluid is a source of valuable biological material which includes stem cells which can be potentially used in cell therapy and regenerative therapies. Amniotic fluid stem cells can be developed into a different type of tissues such as cartilage, skin, cardiac nerves, bone, and muscles.

Amniotic fluid stem cells are able to find the damaged joint caused by rheumatoid arthritis and differentiate tissues which are damaged. Medical conditions where no drug is able to lessen the symptoms and begin the healing process are the major target for amniotic fluid stem cell therapy. Amniotic fluid stem cells therapy is a solution to those patients who do not want to undergo surgery. Amniotic fluid has a high concentration of stem cells, cytokines, proteins and other important components. Amniotic fluid stem cell therapy is safe and effective treatment which contain growth factor helps to stimulate tissue growth, naturally reduce inflammation. Amniotic fluid also contains hyaluronic acid which acts as a lubricant and promotes cartilage growth.

With increasing technological advancement in the healthcare, amniotic fluid stem cell therapy has more advantage over the other therapy. Amniotic fluid stem cell therapy eliminates the chances of surgery and organs are regenerated, without causing any damage. These are some of the factors driving the growth of amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases which can be treated with the amniotic fluid stem cell therapy propel the market growth for amniotic fluid stem cell therapy, globally. Increasing funding by the government in research and development of stem cell therapy may drive the amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market growth. But, high procedure cost, difficulties in collecting the amniotic fluid and lack of reimbursement policies hinder the growth of amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market.

The global amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market is segmented on basis of treatment, application, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Treatment Allogeneic Amniotic Fluid stem cell therapy Autologous Amniotic Fluid stem cell therapy

Segmentation by Application Regenerative medicines Skin Orthopedics Oncology Fetal tissue reconstruction Kidney regeneration Regeneration of neural tissue Cardiac regeneration Lung epithelial regeneration Others Drug research and development

Segmentation by End User Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Academic and Research Institutes

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Rapid technological advancement in healthcare, and favorable results of the amniotic fluid stem cells therapy will increase the market for amniotic fluid stem cell therapy over the forecast period. Increasing public-private investment for stem cells in managing disease and improving healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the growth of the amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market.

However, on the basis of geography, global Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Therapy Market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global Amniotic Fluid Stem Cell Therapy Market and is projected to continue over the forecast period owing to technological advancement in the healthcare and growing awareness among the population towards the new research and development in the stem cell therapy. Europe is expected to account for the second largest revenue share in the amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have rapid growth in near future owing to increasing healthcare set up and improving healthcare expenditure. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa account for slow growth in the market of amniotic fluid stem cell therapy due to lack of medical facilities and technical knowledge.

Some of the key players operating in global amniotic fluid stem cell therapy market are

