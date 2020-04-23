Companies in the Global Dairy-Free IgG Supplements Market Expedite Product Innovations to Stay at Forefront in the Market in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Market outlook: Dairy-free IgG Supplements

The human intestine is subject to infections from various sources especially in people with a weak immune system. IgG supplements strengthen the body’s natural defense mechanism by lowering the risk of infections. The IgG supplements are prepared using human blood due to the high level of antibodies present in it. These supplements have proven to be effective in increasing the platelet count in persons with blood disorders. Over the years there has been a significant increase in the lactose intolerant population across the globe. People nowadays have started opting for dairy-free products. Dairy-free IgG supplements have the ability to prevent gastrointestinal damage and treat vitamins and mineral deficiency.

Reasons for Covering Dairy-free IgG Supplements

The increasing vegan population and high prevalence of lactose intolerant among individuals is the major reason for increasing demand for dairy-free IgG supplements. Dairy-free IgG supplements have the ability to provide a balanced diet to the lactose intolerant population. Over the past few years, high adoption of fast foods has been responsible for causing an increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. Dairy-free IgG supplements are increasingly penetrating in the market due to an inclination of individuals towards a healthy lifestyle typically among the lactose intolerant population. The rising development of sports-related supplements accompanied with the maintenance of healthy joints has also led to an elevation in the demand of dairy-free IgG supplements. Dairy-free IgG supplements market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing veganism among the consumers. The lactose intolerant population have a lack of alternatives to substitute for the minerals and vitamins in the dairy products. The dairy-free IgG supplements fill the gap of the essential nutrients among the intolerant population.

Global Dairy-free IgG supplements Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form, global Dairy-free IgG supplements market has been segmented as:

Pills

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of distribution, global Dairy-free IgG supplements market has been segmented as:

Institutional

Indirect Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Pharmaceuticals & Drugstores Health & Beauty stores Specialty stores Online



Dairy-free IgG supplements Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global dairy-free IgG supplements market include Carlson Laboratories, Inc., Nutrimed, Nowfoods, BASF Human Nutrition, Du Pont Nutrition & Health, Amway Enterprises, Orgain Inc, Tishcon Corporation and CeliAct.

Market Player activities for Dairy-free IgG supplements

Amway Enterprises, an American company specializing in the health, beauty and home care products launched dairy-free IgG supplements under the brand name Nutriway. The dairy-free IgG supplements are aimed for delivering 20 essential vitamins and minerals accompanied with phytonutrients. These dairy-free IgG supplements are useful for reduction of severity of cold and flu symptoms. The company claims it to be useful for relieving nervous tension, stress and mild anxiety.

BASF Nutrition & Health, a German-based company specializing in the development of ingredients and solutions for the nutrition and health industry launched dairy-free IgG supplements called Vitamin K1 under the brand name Newtrition. The dairy-free IgG supplements are certified as vegetarian, gelatin-free and gluten-free.

Opportunities for Market Participants operating in Dairy-free IgG supplements

With the growing lactose intolerant population the demand for dairy-free IgG supplements has increased at a significant rate. People prefer using these supplements due to the various numerous health benefits associated with it. Another driving force behind the increasing demand for dairy-free IgG supplements is the shifting of people towards a vegan diet. Therefore, manufacturers should come up with new promotional activities for increasing the consumer awareness about the dairy-free IgG supplements by focusing on the ingredients present in these supplements.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.