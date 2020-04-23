Flame Lily Extract Market to Record Exponential Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

Market Outlook

Flame Lily Extract is a derivative obtained from a series of processing of a tuberous herb known as Gloriosa superba. Flame Lily Extract is famous for its alkaloid medicinal use for the bruises, hemorrhoids, cancer, leprosy, impotence, sprain treatment, and other diseases. Gloriosa superba is a perennial climbing herb growing in Tropical regions like Asia and Africa. Flame Lily Extract has gained importance due to its rich content of Colchicine content that produces a stable physiological act on humans. The commercial significance of the Gloriosa superba plants are the leaves and roots from which the Flame Lily Extract is produced. Colchicine content varies based on the extraction and drying methods used for its extraction.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The report offers a detailed study of the Flame Lily Extract covering all the aspects with related categories including grade, source, and end-users. The research provided in the Flame Lily Extract supports business strategies with market size and volume forecast, growth rates, and market dynamics influencing the various stages of the value chain of the product. The report also includes technological advancements, indicating trends and innovations in Flame Lily Extract briefing about the emerging segments and significant stages supporting in product development.

The supply of Flame Lily is concentrated in Asia and African countries including southern Malaysia, India, Africa, Sri Lanka, and Burma. In India, the Flame Lily plant is majorly grown in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Goa, and other states. Due to favorable agro-climatic conditions suitable to plant growth and development of the Flame Lily plant in the tropical countries mentioned above, the growth and market direction will be highly influenced by the macroeconomic factors, weather conditions in these tropical countries.

Global Flame Lily Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the global Flame Lily Extract market has been segmented as –

Pharma

Others

On the basis of Source, the global Flame Lily Extract market has been segmented as –

Seeds

Leaf

Root

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Flame Lily Extract market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

Global Flame Lily Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Flame Lily Extract market are Kshipra Biotech Private Limited, Kinal Global Care Private Limited, Shiv Sales Corporation, Zeon-Health and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Positive growth is projected in the Flame Lily Extract market over the forecast period. Product innovations are more concentrated towards the process development which are focused for higher Colchicine content extraction. The Flame Lily plant flowering is witnessed during the period between September and October months and can be harvested 170 to 180 days post planting. It usually takes more than days for seeds drying and more than five years for the harvest of tubers. Among various parts of the flame lily plant and considering the harvest periods, seeds leaves mainly followed by roots are potential sources of Flame Lily Extract production. Colchicine is biosynthesis of the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine from the seeds of Flame Lily. Seeds of the flame lily are known to consist of colchicine considerably higher than other plant parts of the Flame Lily. There is a higher scope for genetics and plant breeding focusing on higher seed set production which helps in higher Flame Lily Extract yields including higher Colchicine yields.

Among the various medicinal uses, Flame Lily extract is of higher importance in use of treating inflammation, parasites, and pain. The other medicinal uses include anti-gout, anti-tumor, snake bites, urological pains, ulcers, piles, infertility, wounds, arthritis, cholera, itching, leprosy, cancer, nocturnal emission, head lice, sexually transmitted diseases, scorpion stings, kidney problems, and many other diseases. Soxhlet extraction method is the commonly used method used for the production of Flame Lily Extract from the plant parts of Flame Lily. The plant parts are highly toxic due to its Colchicine content and strictly limited to external applications. Due to the higher content of Colchicine, the Flame Lily extract can be used as a nematicide.