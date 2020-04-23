Global Coconut Water Concentrate Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate Post-COVID-19

Global Coconut Water Concentrate Market Outlook

Over the past couple of decades, there has been a rise in consumption of coconut products which is attributable to increasing awareness about the critical health benefits associated with coconuts. According to the World Bank, the demand for coconut has been surging at a significant rate with the global coconut production expected to exceed more than 70 million metric tons by 2020. Due to the rise in demand for coconut, the producers, and several key market participants have been making a rhetorical commitment to strategizing on meeting the ever-growing demand for the product. Coconut water concentrates is one such coconut oriented product witnessing high demand among its target segments especially from the food and beverages industry. The global market trends surrounding coconut water concentrates have seen its promotion as a functional food and beverage ingredient.

Global Coconut Water Concentrate Market: Reasons for covering this Title

Coconut water concentrates as an ingredient has exhibited several health benefits such as treatment for obesity, elevated low-density lipoprotein, dyslipidemia (abnormal amount of lipids in the blood), etc. Owing to such critical health benefit claims, coconut water concentrate has been used in large scale for a variety of applications in the food and beverages industry. Over the past couple of years, the market for coconut water concentrates is such that the demand for the product has outstripped the supply. Due to the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, new markets are being realized whereas the traditional market is fast evolving in terms of its offerings. Due to the ever-growing demand for coconut products, there have been new opportunities in trade marketing leaving less room for product perishability issues.

Global Coconut Water Concentrates: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global coconut water concentrate market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of format, the global coconut water concentrate market has been segmented as –

Fresh

Frozen

On the basis of the applications, the global coconut water concentrate market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Global Coconut Water Concentrate Market: Key Takeaways

According to various sources, Asian countries like India, Thailand and Indonesia have witnessed significant volume of coconut consumption which implies a critical opportunity for the market for coconut water concentrates to gain traction among the consumers in these regions. Moreover, Brazil and the United States are considered to be the largest markets for packaged coconut water.

Global Coconut Water Concentrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global coconut water concentrate market are iTi Tropicals, Inc., Celebes Coconut Corporation, Roxas Sigma Agriventures, Inc., Millenium Specialty Coco Prodcuts Inc., Franklin Baker, Vita Forte Inc., GraceKennedy Ontario Inc., VIET DELTA CORPORATION, Exoriens Fresh Ltd among others.