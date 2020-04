Increasing Demand for Fenugreek Seed Extract to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase

Market Outlook

Fenugreek Seed Extract is a derivative obtained from a series of processing of fenugreek seeds. Fenugreek seed extract and oil are known to possess antioxidant, antidiabetic, antimicrobial, and antitumorigenic properties. Fenugreek Seed Extract is used as a thickening agent and an emulsifier. It is also used as a spice and flavoring agent in food preparation. Fenugreek is gaining importance both in food and medicines. Concerning food use, to limit the use of maple syrup, fenugreek seed extract is used as a flavoring agent as an imitation. Fenugreek seed extracts are used along with other flavoring ingredients occasionally. However, it is commonly used in pickles and cheese as a flavoring agent.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Fenugreek extract has been popular for its use both as a spice and a medicine. Fenugreek extract importance has grown due to the saponins content. Being traditionally used since ages in India and a significant producer of fenugreek, Rajasthan state, in particular, India will play a vital role in the supply of fenugreek for fenugreek seed extract production. Growing demand for healthy and natural ingredients will also drive higher attention from the West mainly Europe for fenugreek seed extract for food and pharma uses. Research studies have revealed that use of fenugreek seed extract helps in reduction of dietary fat consumption in obese people when consumed. Additionally, fenugreek seed extract can be used for inducing labor and improve digestion. Fenugreek seed extract process varies based on the end use as higher purity is required for pharma applications and moderate purity levels for food applications.

Global Fenugreek Seed Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the global fenugreek seed extract market has been segmented as –

Powder

Oil

Others

On the basis of Nature, the global fenugreek seed extract market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of End-Users, the global fenugreek seed extract market has been segmented as –

Food Bakery Products Gravies and Soups Dressings, Sauces, and Dips Beverages Frozen Foods Nutritional Bars Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Global Fenugreek Seed Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fenugreek seed extract market are Alfrebro, Arjuna Natural Extracts, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Shank’s extracts, Bio-Botanica, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Ambe Phytoextracts and others.