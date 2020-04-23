Major Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Auto Transmissions Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth



The global Auto Transmissions market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Auto Transmissions market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Auto Transmissions Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Auto Transmissions market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Auto Transmissions market.

Key companies operating in the global Auto Transmissions market include: SAIC, Chongqing Tsingshan, Volkswagen, Aisin, Zhejiang Wanliyang, Shaanxi Fast, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, Chery, Anhui Xingrui, MOBIS, Geely, Shanghai GM Dongyue, Harbin Dongan, Shandong Menwo, Inner Mongolia OED, Shanxi Datong, DPCA, Nanjing Punch, etc.

Leading players of the global Auto Transmissions market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Auto Transmissions market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Auto Transmissions market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Auto Transmissions market.

Auto Transmissions Market Leading Players

Auto Transmissions Segmentation by Product

, Heavy truck, Microbus, Family car

Auto Transmissions Segmentation by Application

, ,, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle Global Auto Transmissions Market: Regional Analysis The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Auto Transmissions market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Auto Transmissions Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019. The major players in the market include SAIC, Chongqing Tsingshan, Volkswagen, Aisin, Zhejiang Wanliyang, Shaanxi Fast, JATCO, GETRAG, Honda, Chery, Anhui Xingrui, MOBIS, Geely, Shanghai GM Dongyue, Harbin Dongan, Shandong Menwo, Inner Mongolia OED, Shanxi Datong, DPCA, Nanjing Punch, etc.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Auto Transmissions market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Auto Transmissions market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Auto Transmissions market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Auto Transmissions market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Auto Transmissions market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Auto Transmissions market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Auto Transmissions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auto Transmissions

1.2 Auto Transmissions Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 MT

1.2.3 AT

1.2.4 AMT

1.2.5 CVT

1.2.6 DCT

1.3 Auto Transmissions Segment by Application

1.3.1 Auto Transmissions Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Auto Transmissions Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Auto Transmissions Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Auto Transmissions Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Auto Transmissions Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Auto Transmissions Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Auto Transmissions Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Auto Transmissions Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Auto Transmissions Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Auto Transmissions Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Auto Transmissions Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Auto Transmissions Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Auto Transmissions Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Auto Transmissions Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Auto Transmissions Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Auto Transmissions Production

3.4.1 North America Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Auto Transmissions Production

3.5.1 Europe Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Auto Transmissions Production

3.6.1 China Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Auto Transmissions Production

3.7.1 Japan Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Auto Transmissions Production

3.8.1 South Korea Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Auto Transmissions Production

3.9.1 India Auto Transmissions Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Auto Transmissions Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Auto Transmissions Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Auto Transmissions Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Auto Transmissions Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Auto Transmissions Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Auto Transmissions Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Auto Transmissions Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Auto Transmissions Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Auto Transmissions Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Auto Transmissions Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Transmissions Business

7.1 SAIC

7.1.1 SAIC Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SAIC Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Chongqing Tsingshan

7.2.1 Chongqing Tsingshan Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Chongqing Tsingshan Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Volkswagen

7.3.1 Volkswagen Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Volkswagen Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Aisin

7.4.1 Aisin Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Aisin Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Zhejiang Wanliyang

7.5.1 Zhejiang Wanliyang Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Zhejiang Wanliyang Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Shaanxi Fast

7.6.1 Shaanxi Fast Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Shaanxi Fast Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 JATCO

7.7.1 JATCO Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 JATCO Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GETRAG

7.8.1 GETRAG Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GETRAG Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Honda

7.9.1 Honda Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Honda Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chery

7.10.1 Chery Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chery Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Anhui Xingrui

7.11.1 Chery Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Chery Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 MOBIS

7.12.1 Anhui Xingrui Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Anhui Xingrui Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Geely

7.13.1 MOBIS Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 MOBIS Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Shanghai GM Dongyue

7.14.1 Geely Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Geely Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Harbin Dongan

7.15.1 Shanghai GM Dongyue Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Shanghai GM Dongyue Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Shandong Menwo

7.16.1 Harbin Dongan Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Harbin Dongan Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Inner Mongolia OED

7.17.1 Shandong Menwo Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Shandong Menwo Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Shanxi Datong

7.18.1 Inner Mongolia OED Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Inner Mongolia OED Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 DPCA

7.19.1 Shanxi Datong Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Shanxi Datong Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Nanjing Punch

7.20.1 DPCA Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 DPCA Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Nanjing Punch Auto Transmissions Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Auto Transmissions Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Nanjing Punch Auto Transmissions Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Auto Transmissions Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Auto Transmissions Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Auto Transmissions

8.4 Auto Transmissions Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Auto Transmissions Distributors List

9.3 Auto Transmissions Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Auto Transmissions (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Auto Transmissions (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Auto Transmissions (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Auto Transmissions Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Auto Transmissions Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Auto Transmissions

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Auto Transmissions by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Auto Transmissions by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Auto Transmissions by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Auto Transmissions 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Auto Transmissions by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Auto Transmissions by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Auto Transmissions by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Auto Transmissions by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

