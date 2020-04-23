Major Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on Auto Tyre Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026



The global Auto Tyre market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Auto Tyre market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Auto Tyre Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Auto Tyre market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Auto Tyre market.

Key companies operating in the global Auto Tyre market include:Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber, Shandong Linglong, Double Coin, Jinyu Tyre, Sailun Tires, Shandong Deruibo, Shengtai Tyre, PT Gajah, Ceat, BRISA, Qingdao Doublestar, Jiangshu Tongyong, etc.

Leading players of the global Auto Tyre market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Auto Tyre market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Auto Tyre market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Auto Tyre market.

Auto Tyre Market Leading Players

Auto Tyre Segmentation by Product

Auto Tyre Segmentation by Application

, ,, Light Truck Tyre, Truck/Bus Tyre, Passenger Car Tyre Global Auto Tyre Market: Regional Analysis The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Auto Tyre market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Auto Tyre Market: Competitive Landscape This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019. The major players in the market include Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Sumitomo, Yokohama, Maxxis, Zhongce, GITI Tire, Cooper Tire, Kumho Tire, Toyo Tire, MRF, Apollo Tyres, Triangle Group, Nexen Tire, Hengfeng Rubber, Shandong Linglong, Double Coin, Jinyu Tyre, Sailun Tires, Shandong Deruibo, Shengtai Tyre, PT Gajah, Ceat, BRISA, Qingdao Doublestar, Jiangshu Tongyong, etc.

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Auto Tyre market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Auto Tyre market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Auto Tyre market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Auto Tyre market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Auto Tyre market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Auto Tyre market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

Table of Contents 1 Auto Tyre Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Auto Tyre

1.2 Auto Tyre Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Bias Tire

1.2.3 Radial Tire

1.3 Auto Tyre Segment by Application

1.3.1 Auto Tyre Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Light Truck Tyre

1.3.3 Truck/Bus Tyre

1.3.4 Passenger Car Tyre

1.4 Global Auto Tyre Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Auto Tyre Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Auto Tyre Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Auto Tyre Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Auto Tyre Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Auto Tyre Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Auto Tyre Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Auto Tyre Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Auto Tyre Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Auto Tyre Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Auto Tyre Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Auto Tyre Production

3.4.1 North America Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Auto Tyre Production

3.5.1 Europe Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Auto Tyre Production

3.6.1 China Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Auto Tyre Production

3.7.1 Japan Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Auto Tyre Production

3.8.1 South Korea Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Auto Tyre Production

3.9.1 India Auto Tyre Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Auto Tyre Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Auto Tyre Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Auto Tyre Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Auto Tyre Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Auto Tyre Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Auto Tyre Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Auto Tyre Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Auto Tyre Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Auto Tyre Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Auto Tyre Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Auto Tyre Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Auto Tyre Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Auto Tyre Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Auto Tyre Business

7.1 Bridgestone

7.1.1 Bridgestone Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bridgestone Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Michelin

7.2.1 Michelin Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Michelin Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Goodyear

7.3.1 Goodyear Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Goodyear Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Continental

7.4.1 Continental Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Continental Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pirelli

7.5.1 Pirelli Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pirelli Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hankook

7.6.1 Hankook Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hankook Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sumitomo

7.7.1 Sumitomo Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sumitomo Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yokohama

7.8.1 Yokohama Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yokohama Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Maxxis

7.9.1 Maxxis Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Maxxis Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zhongce

7.10.1 Zhongce Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zhongce Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GITI Tire

7.11.1 Zhongce Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Zhongce Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Cooper Tire

7.12.1 GITI Tire Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 GITI Tire Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Kumho Tire

7.13.1 Cooper Tire Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Cooper Tire Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Toyo Tire

7.14.1 Kumho Tire Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Kumho Tire Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 MRF

7.15.1 Toyo Tire Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Toyo Tire Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Apollo Tyres

7.16.1 MRF Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 MRF Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Triangle Group

7.17.1 Apollo Tyres Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Apollo Tyres Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Nexen Tire

7.18.1 Triangle Group Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Triangle Group Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Hengfeng Rubber

7.19.1 Nexen Tire Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Nexen Tire Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Shandong Linglong

7.20.1 Hengfeng Rubber Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Hengfeng Rubber Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Double Coin

7.21.1 Shandong Linglong Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Shandong Linglong Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Jinyu Tyre

7.22.1 Double Coin Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Double Coin Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Sailun Tires

7.23.1 Jinyu Tyre Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Jinyu Tyre Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Shandong Deruibo

7.24.1 Sailun Tires Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 Sailun Tires Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 Shengtai Tyre

7.25.1 Shandong Deruibo Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Shandong Deruibo Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.26 PT Gajah

7.26.1 Shengtai Tyre Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.26.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.26.3 Shengtai Tyre Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.26.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.27 Ceat

7.27.1 PT Gajah Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.27.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.27.3 PT Gajah Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.27.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.28 BRISA

7.28.1 Ceat Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.28.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.28.3 Ceat Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.28.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.29 Qingdao Doublestar

7.29.1 BRISA Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.29.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.29.3 BRISA Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.29.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.30 Jiangshu Tongyong

7.30.1 Qingdao Doublestar Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

7.30.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.30.3 Qingdao Doublestar Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.30.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Jiangshu Tongyong Auto Tyre Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Auto Tyre Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Jiangshu Tongyong Auto Tyre Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Auto Tyre Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Auto Tyre Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Auto Tyre

8.4 Auto Tyre Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Auto Tyre Distributors List

9.3 Auto Tyre Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Auto Tyre (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Auto Tyre (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Auto Tyre (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Auto Tyre Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Auto Tyre Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Auto Tyre

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Auto Tyre by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Auto Tyre by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Auto Tyre by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Auto Tyre 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Auto Tyre by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Auto Tyre by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Auto Tyre by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Auto Tyre by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

