Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market 2020 with Covid -19 impact analysis

Complete study of the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market include: Charge Point, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda, Toyota, XJ Electric, Teld, Star Vharge, NARI Technology, Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant, WAN Ma Group, Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology, EV Power

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile industry.

Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment By Type:

AC Charging Pile, DC Charging Pile

Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment By Application:

HEV, PHEV, EV

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile market?

TOC

1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Overview

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Product Overview

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC Charging Pile

1.2.2 DC Charging Pile

1.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Industry

1.5.1.1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application

4.1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Segment by Application

4.1.1 HEV

4.1.2 PHEV

4.1.3 EV

4.2 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application

4.5.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application

4.5.4 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile by Application 5 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Business

10.1 Charge Point

10.1.1 Charge Point Corporation Information

10.1.2 Charge Point Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Charge Point New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Charge Point New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.1.5 Charge Point Recent Development

10.2 Nissan

10.2.1 Nissan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nissan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nissan New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Charge Point New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.2.5 Nissan Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mitsubishi New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

10.4 Honda

10.4.1 Honda Corporation Information

10.4.2 Honda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Honda New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Honda New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.4.5 Honda Recent Development

10.5 Toyota

10.5.1 Toyota Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toyota Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toyota New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.5.5 Toyota Recent Development

10.6 XJ Electric

10.6.1 XJ Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 XJ Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 XJ Electric New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 XJ Electric New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.6.5 XJ Electric Recent Development

10.7 Teld

10.7.1 Teld Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teld Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Teld New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Teld New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.7.5 Teld Recent Development

10.8 Star Vharge

10.8.1 Star Vharge Corporation Information

10.8.2 Star Vharge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Star Vharge New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Star Vharge New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.8.5 Star Vharge Recent Development

10.9 NARI Technology

10.9.1 NARI Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 NARI Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 NARI Technology New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 NARI Technology New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.9.5 NARI Technology Recent Development

10.10 Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shenzhen Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

10.11 WAN Ma Group

10.11.1 WAN Ma Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 WAN Ma Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 WAN Ma Group New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 WAN Ma Group New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.11.5 WAN Ma Group Recent Development

10.12 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology

10.12.1 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanghai Potevio Energy Science and Technology Recent Development

10.13 EV Power

10.13.1 EV Power Corporation Information

10.13.2 EV Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 EV Power New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 EV Power New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Products Offered

10.13.5 EV Power Recent Development

11 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 New Energy Vehicle Charging Pile Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

