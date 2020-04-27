Augmenting Demand for Acquired Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID-19 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Bleeding disorders refer to the inability of the formation of a blood clot. The clotting process is also called as the coagulation. Hemophillia A and Hemophillia B are the conditions which leads to low levels of clotting factors in the blood. Von Willebrand’s disease is a common type of acquired bleeding disease, which leads to abnormal bleeding problems. Von Willebrand’s disease is a disease, which occurs when the blood lacks von willebrand factor.

Increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, is one of the main factor which is expected to increase the growth of acquired bleeding disorders treatment market. Increasing awareness about the genetic disorders, is another important factor, which can lead to the growth of acquired bleeding disorders treatment market. Other several factors such as increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, increasing number of hospitals and treatment centers etc. can increase the growth of global acquired bleeding disorders treatment market. Increasing government initiatives and introduction of various awareness programs, play an important role in increasing the growth of acquired bleeding disorders treatment market.

There can be a few factors, which can hinder the overall growth of the acquired bleeding disorders treatment market. High cost of acquired bleeding disorders, is one of the important factor, which can hinder the overall growth of acquired bleeding disorders treatment market. Other factors, such as lack of awareness, in some of the developing regions, is expected to hinder the growth of acquired bleeding disorders treatment market.

The global acquired bleeding disorders Treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Type of Bleeding Disorder Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Von Willebrand’s Disease Others

Segmentation by Drug Class Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Factor IX Factor for Von Willebrand Disease Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Factor for Von Willebrand Disease Factor IX Desmopressin Antifibrinolytics Fibrin Sealants Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



The global Acquired bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type of disorder, drug class and distribution channel. Based on the type of bleeding disorders, the acquired bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into hemophilia A, hemophilia B and other bleeding disorders. Hemophilia A is the most commonly occurring type of bleeding disorder. Based on the drug class, global acquired bleeding disorders treatment market has been segmented into plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factors concentrates, desmopressin, antifibrinolytics, fibrin sealants and other drugs. Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, are expected to hold a large revenue share in the global acquired bleeding disorders market. Based on the distribution channel, the acquired bleeding disorders tretament market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies is the major segment and is expected to hold a large revenue share in the acquired bleeding disorders treatment market.

Geographically, global acquired bleeding disorders treatment market is segmented into various key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to create a large revenue share in the acquired bleeding disorders treatment market because of the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and presence of advanced healthcare facilities. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global acquired bleeding disorders Treatment market. Countries like India and China are expected to hold a large revenue share in the acquired bleeding disorders treatment market, owing to the increasing awareness among the people, regarding the genetic diseases.

Some of the players identified in the global acquired bleeding disorders treatment market include,

Bayer AG

Baxter International Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen, Inc.

Janssen Global Services

LLC.

Bioverativ, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

