Global Glucose Detection Reagents Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 period and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Glucose is the primary source of the energy for the body, glucose is obtained by digesting starch from carbohydrates and sugar. Glucose is important for the normal body functioning via efficient energy production. For the efficient and normal body function glucose level in the blood is required to be normal and to evaluate the level of glucose, glucose detection reagents and kits are used. Glucose concentration can be determined in blood, serum and plasma. The glucose detection assay is simple, rapid and sensitive, which helps in effective evaluation of the glucose level in the body which can give the fair idea about the body functioning. Most of carbohydrates consumed are either in polysaccharide form or simple sugar form and energy production via these sources often detected precisely using the glucose detection reagents by evaluating the carbohydrate intake. Inability of body to keep the glucose level in blood, serum or plasma in the normal range is known as glucose metabolism disorder. The glucose disorder is often hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic in nature and it is often results in the diabetes.

Increasing prevalence of the glucose metabolism related disorders across the world expected to drive the growth of the glucose detection reagents market. Glucose metabolism disorder is more prevalent in people who are overweight, changing lifestyle, increasing obesity expected to drive the growth of glucose detection reagents market. The ability of glucose detection assay to detect glucose concentration in blood, serum, and plasma further provides flexibility to healthcare professional in evaluating the glucose level in body which in turn expected to drive the growth of the glucose detection reagents market. Increasing awareness about the glucose level related disorders among general people further expected to drive the growth of glucose detection reagents market. Higher preciseness of the glucose detection assays often helps physicians in evaluating the pre-diabetic condition which in turn expected to drive the growth of glucose detection reagents by increasing number of glucose detection assays carried out. Plasma glucose level often indicates the wellbeing of the central nervous system (CNS), hence glucose detection assay can be used for the evaluation of CNS further driving the growth of the glucose detection reagents market. Whereas, limited product availability in the developing region may hamper the growth of glucose detection reagents market.

The global glucose detection reagents market is segmented on the basis of sample type, end user and region.

By sample type, the global glucose detection reagents market is segmented as:

Blood Sample

Serum Sample

Plasma Sample

By end user, the global glucose detection reagents market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

The global glucose detection reagents market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of tests carried out for the evaluation of pre-diabetes condition. By sample type, the global glucose detection reagents market is expected to be dominated by the blood sample owing to superior efficacy. BY end user, the global glucose detection reagents market is expected to be dominated by diagnostic laboratories owing to higher patient footfall for the diagnosis. The manufacturers in the glucose detection reagents are focused on increasing their regional product footprints via collaborations, agreements, etc.

The global glucose detection reagents market is expected to be dominated by the North America region owing to higher number of tests carried out in the region. Latin America glucose detection reagents market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product availability in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global glucose detection reagents market due to higher adoption of glucose detection assays for glucose testing. Asia-Pacific glucose detection reagents is expected witness exponential growth owing to increasing prevalence of the pre-diabetic condition in the region. Middle East & Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region in the global glucose detection reagents market.

Key Player operating in the glucose detection reagents market are:

Cayman Chemical

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Arbor Assays

Atlas Medical Uk

Merck KGaA

Hackaday

