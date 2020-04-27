Global Recombinant Human Transferrin Market to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers After the End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Iron deficiency anemia is considered to be one of a major global health problem affecting more than a million of the population other than any condition. Recombinant human transferrin consists of a polypeptide chain of amino acids. The recombinant human transferrin is a non-glycosylated produced in the plant. The recombinant human transferrin purified by exclusive chromatographic methods. In cell culture applications, the recombinant human transferrin is an alternative method to blood-derived transferrin. Iron is essential for life and important for processes like DNA synthesis, electron transfer, and oxygen transport. Deficiency or excess iron in the body can affect the above-mentioned processes and may impact the recombinant human transferrin market.

Imbalance in the iron level can cause iron disorder such as hemochromatosis, aceruloplasminemia, atransferrinemia, Hemosiderosis. According to the World Health Organization, Iron deficiency anemia affecting around more than 2 Bn population and is considered to be the most common cause of anemia globally. Especially, iron deficiency is less prevalent in developed countries, however, it remains a substantial health problem in the developed regions.

The multiple numbers of research and development and clinical studies have been done in the recombinant human transferrin area. Certainly, from over the past few years, extensive efforts have been focused towards exploring human serum transferrin, especially the use of recombinant native human transferrin and recombinant transferrin fusion proteins, for various applications. Transferrin seems to be crucial for most cells growing in tissue culture. Recombinant human transferrin is a universal protein responsible for iron metabolism and transport and based on several studies it also helps in cell growth and productivity. This major function of recombinant human transferrin is expected to act as an instrumental driving factor to boost the growth of recombinant human transferrin market over the forecast years.

The global market for recombinant human transferrin segmented on source, application, end user, and geography.

Recombinant Human Transferrin Segmentation by Source Plant-Derived Transferrin Blood-Derived Transferrin

Recombinant Human Transferrin Segmentation by Application Cell Culture Cell Growth Tissue Culture Biotechnology Medicines Others

Recombinant Human Transferrin Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Others



Recombinant human transferrin has shown growth in the field of cell culture, cell growth, medicines, and biotechnology. Recombinant human transferrin is expected to show high revenue growth for the global recombinant human transferrin market over the forecast years. Rising research and development activities and government initiatives have boosted the clinical practices in developed as well as in developing regions. An increasing prevalence rate of iron-related disorders has boosted the recombinant human transferrin market. Based on several research papers published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, more than 10 Mn population are iron deficient in the U.S. alone, out of which 5 Mn who have iron deficiency anemia. This increasing prevalence rate is likely to create significant growth opportunities for the manufacturer to grow in the recombinant human transferrin market in the coming years.

The North America recombinant human transferrin market is expected to be a prominent market and is estimated to show high market growth owing to advanced clinical infrastructure coupled with high research and development activities in the region. Europe recombinant human transferrin market is expected to be the second most lucrative market for recombinant human transferrin due to presence of resources and funds. The recombinant human transferrin market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high market growth over the forecast years due to a presence of high market opportunity in the recombinant human transferrin market. Moreover, the presence of large number of the underserved population might fuel the growth of the recombinant human transferrin market in the region.

Some of the key players in the recombinant human transferrin market include ,

BBI Solutions

Merck KgaA

InVitria

Lee BioSolutions

PeproTech, Inc.

Novoprotein

Richcore Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

ACROBiosystems

