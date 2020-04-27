Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Roche

Complete study of the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Roche, Kanghong Pharma, Merck, Allergan, Santen Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Acucela, Valent Pharmaceuticals, IVERIC Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases industry.

Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Segment By Type:

Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy(DR), Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wAMD), Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (dAMD), Other Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases

Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Segment By Application:

, Hospital, Clinic, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Macular Degeneration

1.4.3 Diabetic Macular Edema

1.4.4 Diabetic Retinopathy(DR)

1.4.5 Retinal Vein Occlusion

1.4.6 Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wAMD)

1.4.7 Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (dAMD)

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Industry

1.6.1.1 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Revenue in 2019

3.3 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.1.1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.1.2 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.1.4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.2 Bayer HealthCare

13.2.1 Bayer HealthCare Company Details

13.2.2 Bayer HealthCare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Bayer HealthCare Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.2.4 Bayer HealthCare Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

13.3 Novartis

13.3.1 Novartis Company Details

13.3.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Novartis Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.3.4 Novartis Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Novartis Recent Development

13.4 Roche

13.4.1 Roche Company Details

13.4.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Roche Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.4.4 Roche Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Roche Recent Development

13.5 Kanghong Pharma

13.5.1 Kanghong Pharma Company Details

13.5.2 Kanghong Pharma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Kanghong Pharma Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.5.4 Kanghong Pharma Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Kanghong Pharma Recent Development

13.6 Merck

13.6.1 Merck Company Details

13.6.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Merck Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.6.4 Merck Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Merck Recent Development

13.7 Allergan

13.7.1 Allergan Company Details

13.7.2 Allergan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Allergan Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.7.4 Allergan Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Allergan Recent Development

13.8 Santen Pharmaceutical

13.8.1 Santen Pharmaceutical Company Details

13.8.2 Santen Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Santen Pharmaceutical Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.8.4 Santen Pharmaceutical Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Santen Pharmaceutical Recent Development

13.9 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

13.9.1 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Company Details

13.9.2 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.9.4 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.10 Pfizer

13.10.1 Pfizer Company Details

13.10.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Pfizer Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

13.10.4 Pfizer Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Pfizer Recent Development

13.11 Acucela

10.11.1 Acucela Company Details

10.11.2 Acucela Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Acucela Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

10.11.4 Acucela Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Acucela Recent Development

13.12 Valent Pharmaceuticals

10.12.1 Valent Pharmaceuticals Company Details

10.12.2 Valent Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Valent Pharmaceuticals Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

10.12.4 Valent Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Valent Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

13.13 IVERIC

10.13.1 IVERIC Company Details

10.13.2 IVERIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 IVERIC Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Introduction

10.13.4 IVERIC Revenue in Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Other Retinal Diseases Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 IVERIC Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

