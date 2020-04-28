Global Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Revenue to Record Robust Growth in the Years After the End of COVID-19 Crisis

Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Introduction:

Rum, an alcoholic beverage made by the process of fermentation and distillation from sugarcane molasses, or directly from sugarcane juice. The spiced/flavored rum includes numerous types of flavors and spices that are added into rums to produce a unique tasting blend of spirit. Originally made to cater to medical needs the spiced rum is gaining popularity due to its unique taste and constant demand from consumers for new exciting flavors of liquors.

The flavor of spice varies from ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, etc., which the most common flavoring agents used for spiced rums to fruit extracts including citrus fruits, mint, pineapple, coconut, mango, and other fruits and plants based flavors. The spiced/flavored rum producers such as Diageo with its Captain Morgan spiced rum with distinct vanilla, and caramel flavor is one of top selling spiced rum worldwide.

Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Segmentation:

The spiced rum market is segmented by type as white, gold and dark spiced rum. The variety of spiced rum originally available as a gold spiced rum is now available as white and dark, the new launches as white and dark spiced rum in are attributed to the high demand of the overall spiced/flavored rum market. Different variations of rum are used to make spiced rum; this makes up a broader segment by proof/percentage which includes full proof and limited potency. The influence of alcohol is represented in evidence which varies from country to country, for example, 50% alcohol by volume is referred to as full/100-proof in the U.S. In other nations a U.S. 100 proof will be 50 proof in France which further reflects 87.6 proof in the U.K. Most countries now require an actual percentage to be displayed instead of a proof measurements.

Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Regional Outlook:

With a high acceptance of premium rum in France, a growing trend for the spiced rum has seen an upsurge in demand driving the growth of spiced rum market. Tanduay brand of rum incorporating flavors such as vanilla to cater to the request in the spiced rum segment in the Philippines. The U.S. based, Bacardi targeted U.S. consumers with is bacardí oak heart spiced rum. The spiced rum market is also expected to witness a high demand in India as consumption of rum being relatively high, backed by high availability of local brands and a growing demand for imported rums.

Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Drivers and Trends

Strong growth of rum segment attributed to high sales of spiced rum products in U.K. which is leading towards growth of spiced rum market in European region. According to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association U.K., Rum segment sales in U.K recorded 8% growth in 2016 with spiced/flavored rum being the rum of choice with a 34% rise in sales. The above statistics represent a very healthy growth rate of spiced rum market which has been continuous since 2014, and it is expected to grow further as the market is being penetrated by this segment throughout Europe and America.

Increasing demand of rums in cocktails, flavored rum offer unique flavors to cocktails, rum cakes, and many other, furthermore, spiced rum being commonly consumed with cola and the ease of preparation are some of the key factors driving the spiced rum market.

New launches in the flavored/spiced rum segment and increasing completion are key strategies in spiced rum market; The spiced rum’s popularity can be marked by the increasing competition and new product launches, Beveland Distillers with its recent launch of Marama Spiced Fijian Rum, Destilería Serrallés launched its spiced rum Don Q in the U.S., flavors including nutmeg, vanilla, clove and cinnamon added to the rum.

Spiced/Flavored Rum Market Key Players:

Some of the key players offering spiced/flavored rum include; Diageo plc., Bacardi Limited, Tanduay Distillers, Inc.( LT Group, Inc.), United Spirits Limited, Pernod Ricard SA., Maine Craft Distilling, LLC., Altitude Spirits, Inc., Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc., Suntory Holdings Limited, Destilería Serrallés Inc., Sazerac Company. The key players are adopting developmental strategies such as expansions, product innovation to cater growing demand of spiced rum. The spiced rum market is growing at higher rate with growing consumer preferences towards new product launch from key industry players.