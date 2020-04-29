Global Vaginosis Rapid Testing Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity after COVID-19 pandemic and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Vaginosis is a defined as the changing conditions of the vagina. Bacterial vaginosis is an abnormal overgrowth of normal bacteria in the vagina and causes vaginal smelly discharge. Bacterial vaginosis also occurs due to the changes in the number of number and type of the bacteria in the vagina. Bacterial vaginosis is also known as vaginitis. Bacterial vaginosis is considered as a sexually transmitted disease, but it can be not related to sexual activity. Bacterial vaginosis can lead to the complications such as susceptibility to sex transmitted diseases (STD), and HIV, increased risk of preterm delivery in pregnant women, post-operative infection after pelvic or vaginal surgery, upper genital tract infection and endometriosis. The vaginosis rapid testing can be done through physical examination and laboratory testing, which includes pelvic examination and vaginal secretion testing.

Vaginosis testing in the early stages helps to prevent further complications in women. The increasing health awareness and increasing research and development activities to develop innovative rapid testing kits and devices for vaginosis is the lucrative opportunity for the growth of the global vaginosis rapid testing market over forecast period.

The global vaginosis rapid testing market is segmented on the basis of technology types, and end user.

On the basis of technology types, the global vaginosis rapid testing market is segmented into:

BVBlue Technology

Layered Thin Film Technology

On the basis of end user, the global vaginosis rapid testing market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

The increasing prevalence of most common vaginal and sexually transmitted infection worldwide is expected to propel the demand of vaginosis testing and drive the growth of the global vaginosis testing market over forecast period. The rinsing awareness about the woman’s health and the supportive government campaigns, and programs regarding awareness also anticipated to drive the growth of the global vaginosis rapid testing market. The ease in regulatory approvals for the testing devices and developing medical infrastructure in developing regions also expected to drive the growth of the global vaginosis rapid testing market. The increasing demand of point of care testing (POCT) in growing area of diagnostics due to increased focus on cost efficiency through rapid and appropriate treatment is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global vaginosis rapid testing market.

However, the less awareness among women about the symptoms and conditions of the vaginosis and poorly developed medical infrastructure and diagnosis facilities in developing countries, may hamper the demand of diagnostics kits and restrain the growth of the global vaginosis rapid test market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global vaginosis rapid testing market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the vaginosis rapid testing market and anticipated to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the technological advancement, and easy availability of the testing devices. The Europe is also expected to contribute the moderate revenue and market share and register a healthy growth rate in the global vaginosis rapid testing market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for vaginosis rapid testing and anticipated to register significant opportunities over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for a cheap, rapid alternative to the conventional vaginosis testing in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global vaginosis rapid testing market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in vaginosis rapid testing market globally include ,

Medtronic plc.

BD diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

British diagnostics company

Mologic Ltd

The vaginosis rapid testing market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

