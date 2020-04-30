Sales of Hepatitis B Vaccines Market to Accelerate from Key End-use Industries Buoyed By High Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2015 to 2021

Hepatitis B refers to an infectious disease that is caused by hepatitis B virus. Symptoms of this disease are not visible in initial stages and develop after few weeks only. Hepatitis B virus is transmitted by exposure to infectious blood or body fluids of an infected person. This disease may even occur from the birth. Hepatitis B may be caused by blood transfusions, healthcare setting, sharing razors and dialysis. Hepatitis B vaccine refers to a vaccine that is developed for prevention of hepatitis B virus infection. Hepatitis B vaccine consists of viral envelope proteins and hepatitis B surface antigens (HBsAg). Hepatitis B vaccine is produced by using yeast cells. Medication course for hepatitis B vaccine consists of two or three injections. These injections are given at a time interval of about one month. The first and second doses provide full protection against infection.

Final or third injection is given to prolong the effect of hepatitis B vaccine. As a result of this medication, an immune system is developed in the patient’s body which produces an antibody to HBsAg. This antibody is called as anti-HBs. This antibody provides protection against hepatitis B infection. In addition, immune system memory helps to provide resistance against hepatitis B virus. The global market for hepatitis B vaccine is growing at a significant rate due to increasing number of cases with hepatitis B infection. In addition, growing population and growing awareness for improved healthcare facilities is increasing the global market for hepatitis B vaccine. Various types of hepatitis B vaccines are available in the market, such as recombinant DNA vaccines that is produced by insertion of hepatitis B virus.

North America dominates the global hepatitis B vaccines market due to increasing prevalence of hepatitis B infection cases and improved healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, government initiatives and more awareness among the people are some of the major factors driving the hepatitis B vaccines market. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to experience high growth rate in the next few years in hepatitis B vaccines market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing hepatitis B vaccines markets in Asian region. This is due to large investment by various major companies in these countries. Some of the key driving forces for hepatitis B vaccines market in emerging countries are large pool of patients, rising government funding and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

One of the major factors driving the global hepatitis B vaccines market includes increasing number of hepatitis B infection cases. In addition, increasing awareness about the treatment of disease and government initiatives are driving the global hepatitis B vaccines market. However, some of the factors such as high cost and non-willingness by people for any kind of vaccination are restraining the global hepatitis B vaccines market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for global hepatitis B vaccines market. In addition, growing awareness and innovation of some new type of medications with better efficiency are expected to offer good opportunity for global hepatitis B vaccines market. Inadequate coverage of vaccines is one of the major challenges faced by global pediatric interventional cardiology devices market. Some of the latest trends that have been observed in global hepatitis B vaccines market include companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it has been observed that companies are involved in R&D and product launches of more efficient products.

Some of the major companies involved in global hepatitis B vaccines market are

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi Pasteur

Human Biologicals Institute

A division of Indian Immunologicals Limited.

Some other companies dealing having significant presence in the global hepatitis B vaccines market are Dynavax Technologies, LG Life Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Kaketsuke.

