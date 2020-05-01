Smart Door Lock Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled “Smart Door Lock Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021”. The global Smart Door Lock Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market. Smart Door Lock Market industry research is based on key factors like demand & supply analysis, commercial activities, research investments, pricing analysis, government initiatives & guidelines, driving forces in the market, roadblocks and segmentation based on the product viability.

With rising number of crimes around the world, people are adopting security devices such as advanced and keyless smart door locks. These door locks are not just convenient to use but also provide proper updating, video and image capturing, alarm alerts and everything that can be controlled from anywhere in the world via web. These factors are expected to benefit the expansion of the global market for smart door locks with a CAGR of 30.8% during 2015-2021. Further, the rising sense of security, ease of operating and comfort are anticipated to drive the demand for smart door locks around the globe. Additionally, the increasing demand for improved and advanced digital door locks operated by smart electronic gadgets is estimated to boost the growth of the global smart door lock market by reaching noteworthy revenue of USD 4,606.6 Million by the end of 2021, rising its way up from USD 919.90 Million in 2015.

The global smart door lock market is segmented by biometric locks, keypad locks and end-use industry, out of which, the end-user segment is further segmented into government, commercial, industrial, and residential sector. The commercial segment dominated the market during 2015 and is believedto continue its dominance by holding around 34% of the total market share under end-use industry segment in 2021. Further, the residential sector is estimated to hold second highest market share in 2021. With the rising urbanization and growing rate of burglary crime in residential facilities, the market is anticipated to project an increase of 200 BPS over the forecast period.

Rising Sense of Security among People to Escalate the Demand for Smart Door Locks in Future

The global smart door lock market is thriving on the back of growing preference of consumers towards better security systems combined with technological advancements in smart door locks.

Increasing Crime Rate – Rapid increase in the global crime rate will force the consumers towards adopting better security systems.

Growth in Hospitality Industry – The growth in the hospitality industry and a fierce competition in providing better services is believed to encourage more hotel owners to adopt smart door locks in upcoming years.

Technological advancement – The latest smart door locks are featured with digital technology with easy user interface. It allows the users to operate their smart door locks using their smart phones.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Smart Door Locks Market

According to Research Nester, there is high cost associated with smart door locks combined with their dependency on internet connectivity. Further, shorter lifespan of the batteries, less adaptability to change from conventional mechanical locks to digital locks, prone to being hacked, high cost for installation in both domestic and commercial buildings are some of the concerning factors behind the growth of the global smart door locks market.

The Smart Door Lock Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of Smart Door Lock Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Smart Door Lock Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Smart Door Lock Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Smart Door Lock Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the Smart Door Lock Market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Smart Door Lock Market Outlook: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2015-2021” delivers detailed overview of the global smart door lock market in terms of market segmentation by biometrics, keypad locks, end-use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global smart door lock market which includes company profiling of Panasonic Inc., August, Yale, Schlage, Samsung, Kwikset, Dessmann, Lockitron and SentriLock.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global smart door lock market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

