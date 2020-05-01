Truck Propeller Shafts Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|, GKN, NTN

Complete study of the global Truck Propeller Shafts market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Truck Propeller Shafts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Truck Propeller Shafts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Truck Propeller Shafts market include , GKN, NTN, Huayu Automotive, Dana, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Wanxiang, Meritor, Nexteer, JTEKT, Hyundai-Wia, Showa, YODON, Neapco, GSP, Dongfeng

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Truck Propeller Shafts industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Truck Propeller Shafts manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Truck Propeller Shafts industry.

Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Segment By Type:

Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Truck Propeller Shafts industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck Propeller Shafts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Truck Propeller Shafts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck Propeller Shafts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck Propeller Shafts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck Propeller Shafts market

TOC

1 Truck Propeller Shafts Market Overview

1.1 Truck Propeller Shafts Product Overview

1.2 Truck Propeller Shafts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single Piece Shaft

1.2.2 Multi Piece Shaft

1.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Truck Propeller Shafts Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Truck Propeller Shafts Industry

1.5.1.1 Truck Propeller Shafts Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Truck Propeller Shafts Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Truck Propeller Shafts Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Truck Propeller Shafts Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Truck Propeller Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Truck Propeller Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Truck Propeller Shafts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Truck Propeller Shafts Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Truck Propeller Shafts Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Truck Propeller Shafts as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Truck Propeller Shafts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Truck Propeller Shafts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Truck Propeller Shafts by Application

4.1 Truck Propeller Shafts Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light Duty Truck

4.1.2 Heavy Duty Truck

4.2 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Truck Propeller Shafts Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Truck Propeller Shafts by Application

4.5.2 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts by Application 5 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Truck Propeller Shafts Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Truck Propeller Shafts Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Truck Propeller Shafts Business

10.1 GKN

10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GKN Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GKN Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.1.5 GKN Recent Development

10.2 NTN

10.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

10.2.2 NTN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NTN Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GKN Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.2.5 NTN Recent Development

10.3 Huayu Automotive

10.3.1 Huayu Automotive Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huayu Automotive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Huayu Automotive Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Huayu Automotive Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.3.5 Huayu Automotive Recent Development

10.4 Dana

10.4.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dana Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dana Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.4.5 Dana Recent Development

10.5 IFA Rotorion

10.5.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

10.5.2 IFA Rotorion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 IFA Rotorion Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 IFA Rotorion Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.5.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

10.6 AAM

10.6.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.6.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AAM Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AAM Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.6.5 AAM Recent Development

10.7 Wanxiang

10.7.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wanxiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wanxiang Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wanxiang Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.7.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

10.8 Meritor

10.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Meritor Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Meritor Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.9 Nexteer

10.9.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nexteer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nexteer Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nexteer Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.9.5 Nexteer Recent Development

10.10 JTEKT

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Truck Propeller Shafts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 JTEKT Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.11 Hyundai-Wia

10.11.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hyundai-Wia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hyundai-Wia Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hyundai-Wia Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.11.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development

10.12 Showa

10.12.1 Showa Corporation Information

10.12.2 Showa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Showa Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Showa Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.12.5 Showa Recent Development

10.13 YODON

10.13.1 YODON Corporation Information

10.13.2 YODON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 YODON Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 YODON Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.13.5 YODON Recent Development

10.14 Neapco

10.14.1 Neapco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Neapco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Neapco Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Neapco Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.14.5 Neapco Recent Development

10.15 GSP

10.15.1 GSP Corporation Information

10.15.2 GSP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 GSP Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 GSP Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.15.5 GSP Recent Development

10.16 Dongfeng

10.16.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dongfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Dongfeng Truck Propeller Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Dongfeng Truck Propeller Shafts Products Offered

10.16.5 Dongfeng Recent Development 11 Truck Propeller Shafts Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Truck Propeller Shafts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Truck Propeller Shafts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

