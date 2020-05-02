Cellular Modem Chipset Market 2020: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2026| ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor

Complete study of the global Cellular Modem Chipset market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Cellular Modem Chipset production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market include ASR Microelectronics, EigenComm, GCT Semiconductor, HiSilicon, Intel, MediaTek/Airoha, Nordic Semiconductor, Nurlink, Qualcomm, Realtek (Realsil), UNISOC, Semtech, Sequans Communications, Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics), Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor), Xinyi Information Technology Cellular Modem Chipset

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Cellular Modem Chipset manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Cellular Modem Chipset industry.

Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Type:

, 5 G Chip, LPWA Chip Cellular Modem Chipset

Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Segment By Application:

Electronic Consumer Goods, Communication, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Cellular Modem Chipset industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cellular Modem Chipset industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cellular Modem Chipset market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cellular Modem Chipset market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5 G Chip

1.4.3 LPWA Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronic Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Communication

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cellular Modem Chipset Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cellular Modem Chipset Industry

1.6.1.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cellular Modem Chipset Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cellular Modem Chipset Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Cellular Modem Chipset Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cellular Modem Chipset Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cellular Modem Chipset Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan Cellular Modem Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ASR Microelectronics

8.1.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 ASR Microelectronics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ASR Microelectronics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ASR Microelectronics Product Description

8.1.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development

8.2 EigenComm

8.2.1 EigenComm Corporation Information

8.2.2 EigenComm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 EigenComm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 EigenComm Product Description

8.2.5 EigenComm Recent Development

8.3 GCT Semiconductor

8.3.1 GCT Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.3.2 GCT Semiconductor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 GCT Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GCT Semiconductor Product Description

8.3.5 GCT Semiconductor Recent Development

8.4 HiSilicon

8.4.1 HiSilicon Corporation Information

8.4.2 HiSilicon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 HiSilicon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 HiSilicon Product Description

8.4.5 HiSilicon Recent Development

8.5 Intel

8.5.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.5.2 Intel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Intel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Intel Product Description

8.5.5 Intel Recent Development

8.6 MediaTek/Airoha

8.6.1 MediaTek/Airoha Corporation Information

8.6.2 MediaTek/Airoha Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 MediaTek/Airoha Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 MediaTek/Airoha Product Description

8.6.5 MediaTek/Airoha Recent Development

8.7 Nordic Semiconductor

8.7.1 Nordic Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.7.2 Nordic Semiconductor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Nordic Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Nordic Semiconductor Product Description

8.7.5 Nordic Semiconductor Recent Development

8.8 Nurlink

8.8.1 Nurlink Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nurlink Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Nurlink Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nurlink Product Description

8.8.5 Nurlink Recent Development

8.9 Qualcomm

8.9.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.9.2 Qualcomm Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Qualcomm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Qualcomm Product Description

8.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

8.10 Realtek (Realsil)

8.10.1 Realtek (Realsil) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Realtek (Realsil) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Realtek (Realsil) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Realtek (Realsil) Product Description

8.10.5 Realtek (Realsil) Recent Development

8.11 UNISOC

8.11.1 UNISOC Corporation Information

8.11.2 UNISOC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 UNISOC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 UNISOC Product Description

8.11.5 UNISOC Recent Development

8.12 Semtech

8.12.1 Semtech Corporation Information

8.12.2 Semtech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Semtech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Semtech Product Description

8.12.5 Semtech Recent Development

8.13 Sequans Communications

8.13.1 Sequans Communications Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sequans Communications Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sequans Communications Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sequans Communications Product Description

8.13.5 Sequans Communications Recent Development

8.14 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics)

8.14.1 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Product Description

8.14.5 Sanechips (ZTE Microelectronics) Recent Development

8.15 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor)

8.15.1 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Corporation Information

8.15.2 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Product Description

8.15.5 Sony Semiconductor (Altair Semiconductor) Recent Development

8.16 Xinyi Information Technology

8.16.1 Xinyi Information Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 Xinyi Information Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Xinyi Information Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Xinyi Information Technology Product Description

8.16.5 Xinyi Information Technology Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Cellular Modem Chipset Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Cellular Modem Chipset Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Cellular Modem Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cellular Modem Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cellular Modem Chipset Distributors

11.3 Cellular Modem Chipset Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Cellular Modem Chipset Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

