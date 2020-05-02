Global Non Surgical Skin Tightening Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening treatment is generally suited for the patients with mild and moderate skin laxity and who do not need skin lifting and skin removal which is possible with cosmetic surgery. With the increase in the age the production of elastin and collagen which help the skin to stay plump, firm and smooth slow down which results in the areas of lax, sag skin on the face and other parts of the body. With the help of non-surgical skin tightening it can be temporarily halt the process and restore the firmer, smoother and youthful appearance of individual. With more benefits of non-surgical skin tightening treatment over the surgical treatment, non-surgical skin tightening market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Benefits for the non-surgical skin tightening include low risk of adverse effect, less time consuming.

Tightens mild to moderate skin on the face or other parts of the body without the scars or the surgery with long time results. Non-surgical skin tightening treatment encourage the growth of new collagen in the treated areas and promote more absorption of collagen from the surrounding areas which are not treated.

Increasing baby boomers population and increasing adoption of cosmetic procedures by various age group is expected to increase the revenue share of non-surgical skin tightening in the forecast period. Change in lifestyle, increasing disposable income and growing healthcare facilities is expected to drive the non-surgical skin tightening market in near future. Advantage of non-surgical skin tightening treatment over the traditional surgical treatment is expected to boost the non-surgical skin tightening market. Furthermore, increasing trends towards the minimally invasive techniques and growing awareness will drive the -surgical skin tightening market in the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations for aesthetic procedures and high risk to the exposure of radiation is expected to hinder the growth of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening market

The global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type Ultrasound Radiofrequency Laser Skin Tightening IPL/radiofrequency combination Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics Beauty Clinics



Growing trend for the medical aesthetic across the globe and growing popularity of the non-surgical skin tightening treatment due to the short duration and rapid result is expected to drive the non-surgical skin tightening market. Growing approval for the medical aesthetic treatment and procedure is expected to spur the non-surgical skin tightening market. Launch of new products for the aesthetic procedure and growing focus of vendors on the research and development to introduce minimally invasive cosmetic procedure will propel the growth of non-surgical skin tightening market.

The North America market for Non-Surgical Skin Tightening is expected to retain its dominance, owing to increasing number of skin tightening procedures and growing adoption of technological advanced treatment procedures. Increasing research and development and launch of new products creates huge opportunity for the North America Non-Surgical Skin Tightening market to grow in the forecast period. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 333,334 number of non-surgical skin tightening procedures were performed in US in 2017.Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global non-surgical skin tightening market owing to growing adoption of cosmetic procedure and minimally invasive treatment. Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth, due to rising baby boomers, growing awareness for the cosmetic procedures and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, growing medical tourism in the emerging countries such as India and growing popularity in countries such as South Korea will further drive the non-surgical skin tightening market. China is expected to show significant growth in the non-surgical skin tightening market, due to rising ageing population and low cost of procedure. Additionally, improving R&D capability, increasing total and per capita heath spending, and the ongoing healthcare reform will propel the market for non-surgical skin tightening. Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to show growth owing to inadequate healthcare facilities and lack of skilled dermatologist and professionals for non-surgical skin tightening market.

Examples of some of the key manufacturer present in the global non-surgical skin tightening market are ,

Venus Concept Canada Corp

Quanta System

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Lumenis Ltd

Solta Medical Inc.

Sciton, Inc

Alma Lasers, Ltd.

EL.En. S.p.A.

Fotona d.d.

Lynton Lasers Ltd

