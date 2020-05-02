RFID Antennas Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026| Zebra Technologies Corporation, Omni-ID, GAO RFID Inc.

Complete study of the global RFID Antennas market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global RFID Antennas industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on RFID Antennas production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global RFID Antennas market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Omni-ID, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Confidex Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, HID Global Corporation, RFID, Inc. RFID Antennas

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global RFID Antennas industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the RFID Antennas manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall RFID Antennas industry.

Global RFID Antennas Market Segment By Type:

, Active RFID Antennas, Passive RFID Antennas RFID Antennas

Global RFID Antennas Market Segment By Application:

Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global RFID Antennas industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the RFID Antennas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the RFID Antennas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global RFID Antennas market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global RFID Antennas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global RFID Antennas market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RFID Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active RFID Antennas

1.4.3 Passive RFID Antennas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defence

1.5.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): RFID Antennas Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the RFID Antennas Industry

1.6.1.1 RFID Antennas Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and RFID Antennas Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for RFID Antennas Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global RFID Antennas Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global RFID Antennas Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global RFID Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global RFID Antennas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for RFID Antennas Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key RFID Antennas Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Antennas Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global RFID Antennas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 RFID Antennas Production by Regions

4.1 Global RFID Antennas Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America RFID Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America RFID Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America RFID Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe RFID Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe RFID Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe RFID Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China RFID Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China RFID Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 RFID Antennas Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America RFID Antennas Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America RFID Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe RFID Antennas Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe RFID Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America RFID Antennas Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America RFID Antennas Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 RFID Antennas Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global RFID Antennas Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global RFID Antennas Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

8.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

8.2 Omni-ID

8.2.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information

8.2.2 Omni-ID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Omni-ID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Omni-ID Product Description

8.2.5 Omni-ID Recent Development

8.3 GAO RFID Inc.

8.3.1 GAO RFID Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 GAO RFID Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 GAO RFID Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GAO RFID Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 GAO RFID Inc. Recent Development

8.4 Impinj, Inc.

8.4.1 Impinj, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Impinj, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Impinj, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Impinj, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Impinj, Inc. Recent Development

8.5 Alien Technology

8.5.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Alien Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Alien Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Alien Technology Product Description

8.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

8.6 Confidex Ltd.

8.6.1 Confidex Ltd. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Confidex Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Confidex Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Confidex Ltd. Product Description

8.6.5 Confidex Ltd. Recent Development

8.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.7.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

8.8 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

8.8.1 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.8.5 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8.9 NXP Semiconductors

8.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

8.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 NXP Semiconductors Product Description

8.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

8.10 HID Global Corporation

8.10.1 HID Global Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 HID Global Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 HID Global Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 HID Global Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Development

8.11 RFID, Inc.

8.11.1 RFID, Inc. Corporation Information

8.11.2 RFID, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 RFID, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 RFID, Inc. Product Description

8.11.5 RFID, Inc. Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top RFID Antennas Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key RFID Antennas Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China 10 RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 RFID Antennas Sales Channels

11.2.2 RFID Antennas Distributors

11.3 RFID Antennas Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global RFID Antennas Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

