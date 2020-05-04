Hydroxychloroquine Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027| Key Players are Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Cadila Healthcare Ltd

What is Hydroxychloroquine Market?

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicinal drug that is used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites. Mainly this drug is known for malaria, but it is also used in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatic disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, and Q fever. Its alternative name is Hydroxychloroquine sulfate. Recently, Hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and its sister drug chloroquine (Aralen) are under investigation for the treatment of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The hydroxychloroquine market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. However, the drug has some side effects like headache, drowsiness, visual disturbances, cardiovascular collapse, convulsions, hypokalemia, rhythm and conduction disorders including QT prolongation, ventricular tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation can restrain the market. Moreover, there is a constant need for Hydroxychloroquine in treating this disease, making the market less vulnerable to outside changes. Whereas, recent positive research on the treatment of novel coronavirus using Hydroxychloroquine came up with positive signs, which is helping in the growing demand of this drug from the last one month that is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., etc.

Latest market study on “ Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (USP Standards Grade, EP Standards Grade, Pharmaceutical Standards Grade, Others); Application (Uncomplicated malaria, Rheumatoid arthritis, Chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Others) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Hydroxychloroquine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Hydroxychloroquine market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Hydroxychloroquine market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Hydroxychloroquine industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The hydroxychloroquine market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as USP standards grade, EP standards grade, pharmaceutical standards grade and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into uncomplicated malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus and others.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Hydroxychloroquine market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Hydroxychloroquine market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Hydroxychloroquine Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

