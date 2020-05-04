Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market : Growth, Opportunities, and Challenges | Abbott, Amway, Liquid Health, Bayer AG

The liquid nutritional supplement market accounted to US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 32,286.12 Mn by 2027.

Latest market study on “ Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product (Additional Supplements, Medical Supplements, Sports Nutrition); Ingredient (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, and Amino Acids, Others); Age Group (Infants, Children, Adults, Old Age); Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral); Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels) ”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott, Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., ADM, Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Liquid Health, Inc., Bayer AG, The Nature’s Bounty Co, GlaxoSmithKline, etc.

Market Insights

Growing Consumption of Liquid Nutritional Supplements

Developments in the life sciences and food industries have resulted in a vital transformation that has allowed the introduction of liquid nutrition supplements. Incorporation of various essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, in a single nutritional supplement drink, leads to a high preference for these drinks among people. Technological developments have also enabled manufacturers to introduce ready-to-drink nutritional liquids that rule out the efforts required in preparing the drink.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market globally. This report on ‘Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Liquid Nutritional Supplement industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Liquid Nutritional Supplement – Market Segmentation

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Product

Additional Supplements

Medical Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins and Amino Acids Casein Whey Protein Soy Protein Pea Protein

Others

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Age Group

Infants

Children

Adults

Old Age

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Channels

Offline Channels Pharmacy Chains Supermarkets Drug Stores



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Scope of the Report

The research on the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Liquid Nutritional Supplement market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

