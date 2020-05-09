Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Endoscopes are crucial therapeutic and diagnostic devices. Endoscope reprocessing solutions are used by skilled and trained staff for decontamination and cleaning of an endoscope. In-between two patients and at the end of each list, endoscope decontamination process is undertaken in dedicated rooms. Endoscope reprocessing solutions are used in manual cleaning of an endoscope with an enzymatic detergent and further used in automatic endoscope disinfection. Endoscope reprocessing solutions are used in correct temperature and in accordance with the user manual. It is important to check compatibility of chosen endoscope reprocessing solution and manufacturer approval for the given solution. Endoscopes have diverse types of sterilization and cleaning processes, provided by the manufactures, which should be followed strictly to avoid contamination and complications. Some disease agents like variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are resistant to Endoscope reprocessing solutions, in such cases endoscopy should be avoided, though the chances of the transmission of the agent are extremely low. Coupled with endoscope reprocessing devices, endoscopic reprocessing solutions play crucial role in cleaning and decontamination process of endoscopes.

Primary drivers boosting the growth of endoscope reprocessing solutions market are global surged use of endoscopes in therapeutic treatment market and diagnosis market. High reimbursement ratio for endoscopies and low risk associated with endoscopic procedures are few key drivers for endoscopic reprocessing solution market. Furthermore, globally patients’ preferences for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries will boost the revenue growth of the endoscope reprocessing solution market.

However, requirement of skilled professionals for the endoscopes sterilization process, resistance developed to endoscope reprocessing solutions by few disease agents can hinder the growth of endoscope reprocessing solution market. Adverse effects affecting the healthcare professionals such as skin toxicity caused due to endoscope reprocessing solutions can have negative impact on the market, but this restraint has created an opportunity for key players to develop solutions with more efficiency and minimum adverse effects.

The global endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented on the basic of solution type, process type, end user and region.

Based on the solution type, the endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into the following:

Glutaraldehyde

Phtharal (Phthalaldehyde)

Peracetic acid

highly-acidic electrolyzed water (EOW)

Aldehyde-based disinfectants

Hypochlorous acid (superoxidised water)

Chlorine Dioxide

Alcohols

Based on process type, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into the following:

Manual cleaning solutions

Automated cleaning disinfectants (Solutions)

Based on end user, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

The global Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is anticipated to show robust growth owing to increased investment in R & D by key players. Based on the solution type, the endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into Glutaraldehyde, Phtharal (Phthalaldehyde), Peracetic acid,highly-acidic electrolyzed water (EOW),Aldehyde-based disinfectants, Hypochlorous acid (superoxidised water), Chlorine Dioxide and Alcohols. Based on process type, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into manual cleaning solutions and automated cleaning disinfectants or Solutions. Based on end user, the Endoscope Reprocessing Solution Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics, Others. Hospitals are anticipated to show high growth owing to increased percentage of endoscopic procedures in hospitals and availability of skilled staff.

Geographically, endoscope reprocessing solution market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are likely to witness increased demand for endoscopic reprocessing solutions owing to improved reimbursement systems and increased technological advancements in the regions. In Asia pacific region, China and India are anticipated to show robust growth in Endoscope reprocessing solution market due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The players in endoscope reprocessing solutions market include ,

Cilag GmbH International,Steris Plc.

Soluscope

Getinge AB

Wassenburg Medical B.V.

ENDO-TECHNIK W.Griesat GmbH

MEDIVATORS Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.)

Steelco S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Minntech Corp

