Micro Bioreactor System Market Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During Forecast 2017-2025

The traditional microbial cell culture cultivation techniques market has slowed down a bit behind the automated microbioreactor systems for genetic discovery and manipulation of biological systems. Microbioreactor system is equipped with effective temperature control, pH and dissolved oxygen control and this yield essential metabolic and physiological data. Furthermore, optimization of the growth parameters is limited if the experiments are very small. The microbioreactor system technology has tackled these challenges by reducing the volume and by increasing the number of parallel run reactors. Microbioreactor systems enable bioprocesses to be run in low volume, rapid testing, and optimization. A microbioreactor system is a miniature laboratory processor or container with temperature control and reagent feeds in which a chemical process is carried out which includes organisms or biochemically active substances obtained from the organisms. The process taking place in the microbioreactor system can either be anaerobic or aerobic. Infor’s AG’s SIXFORS benchtop devices have six parallel operating micro bioreactor system. Another recent development, the Cell station bioreactors by Fluorometrix Corporation designed 12 miniature parallel operated stirred-tank bioreactors. Non-Invasive Optical sensors can also be integrated into the microbioreactor systems as electrochemical sensors are not suitable for microbioreactor systems.

Microbioreactor system Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the microbioreactor system market can be segmented into,

48 Parallel micro bioreactor system

24 Parallel micro bioreactor system

Type III

On the basis of Application type, the microbioreactor system market can be segmented into,

Pharmaceutical

Sewage Treatment

Biochemical Engineering

Food Industry

Others

On the basis of Region, the microbioreactor system market can be segmented into,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The application segments of the microbioreactor system market include Pharmaceutical, Sewage Treatment, Biochemical Engineering, Food Industry and Others applied in bioproduction processes, process development, and research & development. The biological production processes segment of microbioreactor systems is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. Listing the advantages such as low investments and easy implementation, microbioreactor system is increasingly being accepted in bioproduction processes. This is the major factor responsible for the large share of this application segment of the microbioreactor systems.

Microbioreactor system Market: Dynamics

Microbioreactor systems market is mainly driven by its low cost and low investment property. The increase in research and development in the field of pharmaceutical and food & beverages market is responsible for growth in the microbioreactor systems market. Patent expiries and introduction of biosimilars will also boost the microbioreactor systems market. Changing regulatory reforms can pose to be a restraint in the microbioreactor systems market. In need of continuous changes in the pharma and food & beverages sector, there is a great opportunity for the microbioreactor systems market for more innovations.

Microbioreactor system: Region-wise Outlook

There is a lot of opportunities existing in the microbioreactor systems market in the developing economies as the microbioreactor systems are making tremendous progress in these regions. North America is leading the microbioreactor systems market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. High demand of microbioreactor systems is attributed to the high research and developments going on in various fields of medicine and food industry. Rising biologics and biosimilars market also contributes to the increase in the microbioreactor systems market. But somehow the growth rate of the microbioreactor systems market shown in these regions have subsided considerably as the microbioreactor systems market is close to its peak. This increase in microbioreactor systems market is however restored by the high growth rate in the regions of Asia-Pacific which includes China, India, and Latin America.

Microbioreactor system Market: Key Players

The microbioreactor systems are one of the areas where pharmaceutical and research & development companies can emphasize on refining their practices.

Some of the key players in the microbioreactor systems market are,

Sartorius Stedim

Pall Corporation

PreSens

Precision Sensing

M2p-labs

Eppendorf

Applikon Biotechnology

Chemtrix CerCell

Merck Millipore

RUAG Space Nyon

Mani Dharma Biotech Pvt.Ltd

