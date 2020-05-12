X- Ray Glove Market Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2018 – 2026

X-rays use ionizing radiations to generate images of organs in the body. The patient is exposed to an X-ray beam where the x-rays are absorbed or scattered by the internal structures and the remaining are passed to the detector, which processes the image. Hands are an important part of the body and their exposure to the X-ray beam should be limited. X-ray gloves are used to constrict and disable the scattered radiation in the benefit of the healthcare providers who are continuously exposed to X-rays.

These imaging devices find vast application in healthcare facilities such as in X-ray machines, CT-scans, MRI and mammography. Patients and coworkers who are constantly exposed to radiations may have cell damage, which could lead to the development of tumors and cancers. These imaging tests are useful in the case of patients as they are not frequently exposed to the radiations. On the other hand, X-ray gloves are essential for healthcare providers who are frequently exposed to radiations. X-ray gloves provide a protective barrier, which helps in the attenuation of radiations. These X-ray gloves help in preventing direct contact with the body, while still enabling successful procedures.

The x-ray glove market is primarily driven by the increasing number of examinations and procedures for many indications such as cancers, angiography, MRI and others. Moreover, as the X-ray is a noninvasive technique that helps in the diagnosis of diseases in a short time, patients are opting for X-ray among all diagnosis tests, which in turn is driving the demand for X-ray gloves. X-rays are also useful for heart patients as they guide medical professionals during the insertion of catheters or stents. Moreover, X-ray gloves are mandatory for healthcare professionals as they are frequently exposed to the ionizing radiations, which have the potential to damage the DNA. Individuals frequently exposed to these radiations also face a risk of developing cancer later in life. In procedures such as fluoroscopy, the skin is exposed to radiations for a longer period of time and thus, there is a chance of tissue damage. This damage can be prevented with the use of X-ray gloves as a protection barrier. The awareness regarding X-ray gloves among developing nations is low and with its rise, the markets in the regions will witness phenomenal growth in the coming years.

X-Ray Glove Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global X-ray glove market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end user.

Based on product type, the global X-ray glove market has been segmented as:

Heavy Lead X-ray gloves

Lead Free X-ray gloves

Based on the end user, the global X-ray glove market has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic and imaging centers

X-ray glove market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the X-ray glove market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa and Japan. The X-ray glove market in North America is expected to dominate the global X-ray glove market, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North America market can be primarily attributed to the high focus on patient safety, significant investments from the government and private sector and technological advancements. The X-ray glove market in Asia Pacific REGION is expected to grow at a higher rate, owing to the rising number of awareness programs and growing incidences of radiation workers with overexposure to radiations. With the rise in R&D projects in Asian countries such as Japan and Australia, the availability of latex-free and lead-free gloves is expected to rise and gain traction for the market. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to further spur revenue growth during the forecast period.

X-Ray Glove Market: Market Participants

Some of the major players identified in the X-ray glove market are,

Infab

MAVIG

Medical Index

Scanflex Medical

Wolf X-Ray

AADCO Medical

Cablas

Rego X-Ray

Anetic Aid

CAWO Solutions

Epimed

JPI Healthcare

BLOXR Solutions

Wardray Premise

Major market players are involved in collaboration agreements in order to exploit maximum potential and mainly focus on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolios.

