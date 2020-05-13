Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements During the Forecast 2018 – 2028

The main function of transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement is to decrease the occurrence of heart surgeries which a patient needs in the entire lifetime and to replace the heart valve successfully .The transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement procedure is performed by a cardiologist in a pediatric and cardiac lab with in the presence of expertise, utilizing angiography and fluoroscopy to see the anatomy and evaluate the function of the heart valves. A catheter is placed by making a small incision in the femoral vein in the neck. A tissue heart valve is compressed and placed on a balloon catheter and is placed directly inside the pulmonary valve. The catheter is removed when the new valve starts working. Patients with replaced pulmonary valve are observed overnight. The patient with replaced pulmonary valve is allowed to do normal activities after a week.

There are a number of people who have congenital heart disease and undergo transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement procedure and have problems of pulmonary valve associated with them .The congenital heart disease can be present since birth or they can occur after a cardiac surgery. The patient has to go through many surgeries to replace the pulmonary valve. The replaced valve have a limited life span.There are few tests which are done to find wither the patient is eligible for the treatment or not. Various diagnostic tests including MRI, Cardiac CT scan, Echocardiogram and many other heart diseases .

There are 2 valves which are approved by the FDA for this indication, the Melody valve and the Edwards SAPIEN XT valve.

Rising prevelance of various cardiovascular heart disease such as rheumatid heart disorders, cerebrovascular diseases, inflammatory heart diseases, hypersensitive heart diseases is the major factor driving growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market over the forecast period.The technological advancements and the safety of the transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement is expected to drive the transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market. Increase in the population can increase the number of cases associated with the heart diseases which can also be a driver of transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market . Limited life span of the replaced valve can retrain the growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market. High cost of the transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement treatment can also hamper the growth of transcathetar pulmonary valve replacement market.

The global Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Balloon expanded transcatheter valve Self expanded transcatheter valve

Segmentation by Application Type Pulmonary Regurgitation Cardiac Anomaly Pulmonary stenosis Tetralogy of Fallot Pulmonary Atresia Others

Segmentation by End users Hospitals Pediatrics



Based on the product type, Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market is segmented into balloon expanded transcatheter valves and self-expanded transcatheter valve. On the basis of applications, the Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market has been segmented into pulmonary regurgitation, cardiac anomaly, pulmonary stenosis, tetralogy of fallot, pulmonary atresia ad other applications. Tetralogy of fallot is the most common application and is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market. Based on the end users, pediatric transcatheter pulmonary segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to technological advancement in the field of cardiac devices.

Geographically, global Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market due to growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market. There is a scope of new products launch in the regions like Latin America and MEA.

Some of the players identified in the global Transcatheter pulmonary valve replacement market are ,

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Abbott

VENUS MEDTECH

XELTIS

