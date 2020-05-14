Soft Tissue Reinforcement Regeneration Market Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Tissues that support, surround or connect other organs or structure in the body are referred as soft tissue. Soft tissue reinforcement treatment involves harvesting a small piece of soft tissue from other part of the body and placing it in the place of damaged soft tissue in order to support it. Soft tissue regeneration process involves use of soft tissue for stimulating and supporting the growth of natural tissue or bone.

Rising disposable income, awareness about tissue regeneration and reinforcement treatments and increasing success rate of procedures involving soft tissue repair technique are some of the factors that are driving the growth of global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market. While on the other hand, lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals to perform the procedure, high cost and challenges in obtaining soft tissue implant are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

The global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market is segmented on the basis of type of soft tissue used in the treatment as follows:

Allograft

Xenograft

Alloplast

Synthetic

Biologic

Others

Allografts market is leading the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market and is followed by xenografts. Availability of safety data and high success rate are some of the factors that are driving the allograft and xenograft market in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market.

The global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market is segmented on the basis of type of procedures as follows:

Dental Tissue Regeneration

Vaginal Sling

Hernia Repair

Breast Reconstruction

Sport Medicine and Tendon Reinforcement

Dural Repair

Others

Geographically, the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America comprises soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market for the U.S and Canada. Europe comprises cumulative market of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe (RoE). Asia Pacific comprises cumulative market of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration in China, India, Australia, New Zealand and rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC). Rest of the World (RoW) comprises soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Latin America, Middle East and Russia. Currently, Europe is dominating the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market. North America is the second largest market in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market. Availability of well structured regulatory framework, advanced technology, skilled healthcare professionals and high acceptance rate for new technologies in practice are some of the factors that are driving the soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Europe and North America. Asia Pacific soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market is anticipated to show swift market growth in near future.

Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure on the grounds of swiftly growing medical tourism industry in this region is propelling the growth of soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global soft tissue reinforcement and regeneration market include ,

BioHorizons

Aesculap/B. Braun

Biomet

Geistlich

Smith & Nephew

RTI Biologics

MiMedx, C. R. Bard

LifeCell Corporation

Atrium Medical

Zimmer Holdings

Cook Medical

Dentsply

Medtronic

Stryker

Depuy Synthes

Covidien

Ethicon

Boston Scientific

American Medical Systems

Integra LifeSciences

Citagenix.

