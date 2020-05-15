Respiratory Syncytial Virus Cards Market Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry and Forecasts 2018 – 2026

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a very common virus that causes mild symptoms in most infants and children. The respiratory syncytial virus also causes serious lung infections, bronchiolitis, and pneumonia in babies. Some of the most common symptoms of the respiratory syncytial virus are fever, cough, wheeze, apnea, rapid breathing, and others. Respiratory syncytial virus cards are used to detect the respiratory syncytial virus. Respiratory syncytial virus cards are in vitro rapid immunochromatographic assay intended to aid in the diagnosis of RSV infection in patients under the age of five. Respiratory syncytial virus cards are considered the easiest test to reduce the spread of infection. Respiratory syncytial virus cards have built-in procedural control for daily quality control. Clinically, the respiratory syncytial virus is virtually indistinguishable from other viral respiratory infections. Thus, rapid respiratory syncytial virus tests with respiratory syncytial virus cards offer potential advantages and this drives the adoption of respiratory syncytial virus cards.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26227

The increasing rate of premature births, high birth rates, especially in emerging economies, are the prime factors driving the growth of the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market. According to research, it is estimated that around 125,000 children are hospitalized with RSV infection every year from which 1-2% children die. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year around 57,000 children are hospitalized due to respiratory syncytial virus infection in the U.S. Premature babies, older adults (especially above 65 years), and people with a weak immune system, chronic lung disease have a greater risk for severe infection caused by respiratory syncytial virus. Furthermore, the rising incidence of neonatal infections and viral diseases are further driving the growth of the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market. However, lower awareness in middle-income countries makes difficult to distinguish respiratory syncytial virus infection clinical symptoms from other viral respiratory infections which reduces the adoption of respiratory syncytial virus cards in these economies and further hampers the growth of the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

The global market for respiratory syncytial virus cards is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on the product type, the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market is segmented into:

Dipstick

Cassette

Based on the end users, the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pediatric Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

The global respiratory syncytial virus cards market is expected to grow with a moderately growing CAGR due to the increasing rate of premature babies. According to WHO, it is estimated that around 15 billion babies are born prematurely every year. Respiratory syncytial virus cards provide a simple and rapid method for diagnosis of the respiratory syncytial virus using nasal wash and nasopharyngeal swab specimens. Based on the end user, the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market is segmented into hospitals, pediatric clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers. Amongst all, hospitals and pediatric clinics are expected to hold significant market share in the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26227

On the basis of geography, the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst all, North America respiratory syncytial virus cards market is anticipated to account for maximum market share owing to increased technological advancements and awareness in the U.S. Growing healthcare infrastructure with significant economic development has led Asia Pacific respiratory syncytial virus cards market to grow with a significant growth rate. In addition, the region provides lucrative opportunities to the emerging players to grow in the respiratory syncytial virus cards market due to the rising incidence of premature births, expanding population and increasing demand for advanced products. Low middle-income countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to contribute a low market share in the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market due to lack of awareness in the regions.

Some of the key players present in the global respiratory syncytial virus cards market are ,

Abbott Laboratories

BTNX Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Medixbiochemica

Response Biomedical Corp.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26227