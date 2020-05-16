Electronic Medical Thermometer Market In-depth Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Global Industry with Future Estimations and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

Growing number of disorder and medical conditions are requiring precise measurement of body temperature for deciding the treatment options. Diseases such as swine flu, dengue, and malaria can be diagnosed primarily by observing body temperatures is expected to boost the demand for the electronic medical thermometer. It is important to take accurate body temperature. Nowadays accurate and cost-effective alternatives thermometers are available over mercury-based thermometers. The electronic medical thermometer is the technologically advanced measurement option available over mercury-based thermometers to measure body temperature. Electronic thermometers provide quicker, more appropriate measurements and also eliminate the environmental hazards associated with mercury.

Probe and ear electronic thermometer are the most common type of electronic thermometer. Many governments worldwide have banned or reduced the use of mercury thermometer. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are taken regulatory steps that would limit the use of the mercury-based products. Restriction for the use of the mercury-based thermometer is fueling the higher adoption of the newer range of electronic medical thermometer.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, lifestyle changes and healthcare awareness among general population will boost the growth of electronic medical thermometer market. The medical application such as pediatric monitoring, continuous physical parameter monitoring for pregnant women and patient for under emergency is the high demand area for electronic medical thermometer market. Increasing awareness regarding fitness is one of the key drivers for electronic medical thermometer market. High adoption of gadgets for measurement of body parameters at home will provide the high growth opportunity for electronic medical thermometer market. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as malaria and dengue is also increasing the demand for electronic medical thermometer market. Increasing demand for electronic medical thermometer over mercury thermometer will boost the demand of electronic medical thermometer.

The global electronic medical thermometer market is segmented on basis of measurement point, product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Measurement Point Anal Ear Forehead Oral Axillary Ambeint

Segmentation by Product Type Disposable Thermometer Basal Thermometer Continuous Monitoring Thermometer Wireless Thermometer Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings



It is important to take accurate body temperatures in emergency medical condition and critical care condition. A large number of the new electronic medical thermometer is available in the market. Wireless electronic medical thermometer and continuous electric monitoring thermometer demand are expected to boost in the future with high adoption of technology advanced physical parameter monitoring devices. Increasing uses of noncontact electronic medical thermometer such as an infrared thermometer will fuel the growth of electronic medical thermometer market.

Regionally, the global electronic medical thermometer market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market owing to high awareness among people regarding regular physical parameter monitoring. Europe also shows the second largest market in the electronic medical thermometer market due to lifestyle changes and adoption of the technologically advanced medical device for home-based care. The electronic medical thermometer market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in coming years due to increasing prevalence of disorders such as malaria, dengue, and swine flu.

