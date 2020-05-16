Medical Smart Glasses Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2018-2028

Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

While smart glasses have been in the market since 2011, medical Smart Glasses have been recently introduced to the public and have generated quite an interest within healthcare professionals as demonstrated by the adoption in clinics and hospitals. Medical smart glasses were initially used to reduce the time spent in interacting with the electronic health records, and broadcasting surgeries. Medical smart glasses are also used to facilitate resident teaching. Various Companies are currently developing new software platforms for medical smart glasses which allow seamless recording for patient note transcription, video conferencing, and consults or second opinions. Interest in medical smart glasses first sprung up in 2013 when Dr. Grossmann facilitated a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy in June, 2013. Medical smart glasses help resolve issues by giving surgeons a dedicated screen and complete control of image manipulation. Medical smart glasses can be controlled verbally through a set of defined and modifiable voice commands. The voice recognition software in medical smart glasses is pre-programmed to recognize certain vocal commands, which must be learned before using the device.

There is an immense potential for medical smart glasses to reduce the amount of time doctors spend in managing electronic health records and analyzing. The front-facing camera helps in facilitating surgeries, improving documentation of clinical data, and even analyzing rapid diagnostic tests. Additionally, cameras in medical smart glasses can be used as a novel method in training junior doctors and medical students.

Advances in medical smart glasses have allowed devices to become more powerful which are now able to record more data and transmit data at a considerably faster rate. With further understanding of personal data, such as routines, appointments, and image analysis, medical smart glasses are now able to both, sense and react to their surroundings. Medical Smart glasses are able to provide heads-up, see-through, eye-on technology which allows the used to have full situational awareness and keep an eye contact on the patient while getting a clear view of the patient’s area of interest. Medical smart glasses have potential to reshape healthcare, however several adjustments are needed before medical smart glasses can be used to their fullest potential, added flexibility with the camera, including augmented reality concerns, improved voice-recognition and input, and increased security measures for patient protection of sensitive information. In order for medical smart glasses to gain acceptance by medical professionals, smart glasses need to be constantly updated and developed to fit the needs modern healthcare facilities.

The global Medical Smart Glasses Market is segmented on basis of operating system, application type, end user and geographic region:

Based on Operating System, the global market for Medical Smart Glasses is segmented as:- Android based medical smart glasses Windows based medical smart glasses Others

Based on Application, the global market for Medical Smart Glasses is segmented as:- Reading Data Telementoring Video Recording Workflow, Documentation Patient Empowerment Education Others

Based on End User, the global market for Medical Smart Glasses is segmented as:- Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Centers



Based on geography, global Medical Smart Glasses Market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America, specifically U.S is expected to register the largest revenue share in the global Medical Smart Glasses Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the Medical Smart Glasses Market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to increasing spending on healthcare. Developing countries in the region are likely to witness a moderate demand for Medical Smart Glasses in the next few years.

