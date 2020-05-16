Revenue from the Sales of Frontotemporal Dementia Treatment Market to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown and Forecast 2018-2028

Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

Frontotemporal dementia occurs when the injury takes place to the particular area of the brain whether it is temporal or frontal, Frontotemporal mutilation results in the dementia which alters the dialect. Identity, development of muscle and identity. In Frontotemporal dementia, several conceivable indication could result, comprising trouble in walking, and working. The degeneration of frontotemporal lob is primarily triggered due to proteins involvement TDP43 and tau which directly outbreak the damage on the temporal and frontal lobes of the brain. Frontotemporal dementia is mainly categorized into primary three forms, Primary progressive aphasia. (PPA.), Behavior Variants Frontotemporal Dementia. (BFTD), and Disturbances of motor function. There absence of curable treatment for frontotemporal dementia but certain medication can benefit in plummeting the emotional disturbance and crabbiness as well as depression. According to Centers for Disease and Control, in 2010, about 35.8 million individuals were affected by Frontotemporal dementia across the globe although it is expected to affect around 115.7 million individuals by 2050. Frontotemporal dementia progressively increases with respect to phase of dementia and leading to higher mortality rates. Drugs such as antipsychotics and antidepressants can assist in treating symptoms of frontotemporal dementia.

Although the cause for Frontotemporal dementia is still unknown it majorly affects the individual between the ages of 40 to 60. Frontotemporal dementia causes serious psychotic episodes and language and communication problems not limited patient only but affects people around them. The growing aging population globally is gradually increasing the number of new cases of dementia registered directly affecting the demand for frontotemporal dementia treatment market. The higher prevalence of frontotemporal dementia resulted in various new initiative and arrangements such as mental treatment centers, home care organizations, and restorative devices in aiding frontotemporal dementia patients, which is anticipated to drive the demand for frontotemporal dementia treatment market. However, lack of proper diagnosis and higher chances of misunderstanding with Alzheimer’s disease is restraining the growth of the frontotemporal dementia treatment market. Additionally poor treatment regimens lack of novel therapies is also limiting the Frontotemporal dementia treatment market growth.

The global Frontotemporal dementia treatment market is segmented on the basis of Drug Class type, Distribution Channel, and geography:

Frontotemporal dementia treatment market Segmentation by Drug class Type Antidepressants Fluoxetine Fluvoxamine Sertraline Paroxetine Citalopram Bupropion Mitrazepine Antipsychotics Olanzepine Quetiapine Ziprasidone Aripiprazole Risperidone Paliperidone

Frontotemporal dementia treatment market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug Store Online Pharmacy



The global Frontotemporal dementia treatment market is remarkably fragmented due to presence of very large manufacturers in the market. The higher number of market players in the industry has offed them a significant competitive strength in the global frontotemporal dementia treatment market. Aiding their high share in the frontotemporal dementia treatment market. The key players is primarily focused on adopting to the latest technological advancement in drug manufacturing and offering drugs with the reduced side effect for the frontotemporal dementia treatment. The research and development in advanced gene therapy particularly in the fields of neurodegeneration is offering the manufacturers in frontotemporal dementia treatment market a prime scope for competition. The recent sanction on one of the frontotemporal dementia treatment drug as orphan drug status is anticipated to lure new market entrants in frontotemporal dementia treatment market.

Geographically, global Frontotemporal dementia treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding china, China and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the overall Frontotemporal dementia Treatment Market. Advancement in health care facilities, continuous lifestyle changes, increase awareness about dementia, increase in disposable income and favorable government policies have boosted the global Frontotemporal dementia treatment market in North America. Also in Asia region higher market growth rate is expected due to increase in prevalence and incidence rates of Frontotemporal dementia due to aging population.

