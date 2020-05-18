Double Coated Foam Tape Market is Projected to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 5.4% During 2018-2026

Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Analysis: Excellent resistance to vibration and noise gives double coated foam tapes an edge

The key driving factors propelling the demand for Double Coated Foam Tape globally are the properties of the double coated foam tape such as vibration & sound dampening, noise reduction, and mounting. The global Double Coated Foam Tape market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

The double coated foam tape finds applications in mounting, glass glazing, sound dampening, high temperature applications. The mounting and high temperature applications collectively accounts for more than 60% of the total market share in the global double coated foam tape market by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of end use, the global double coated foam tape market has been segmented into automotive, building & construction, household, and electrical & electronics. Automotive segment is anticipated to account for nearly 38% of the total market share in the global double coated foam tape market by the end of forecast period.

The double coated foam tapes offers various features as these tapes are an ideal choice for sticking to uneven surfaces and for mounting application in building and construction industry where high strength adhesion is required. Double coated foam tape can handle a lot of thermal stresses and movement stresses. These tapes are also good at resisting UV (the acrylic adhesive version), sound, vibration and shock. Double sided foam tapes are designed to stick two surfaces.

These tapes find applications in mounting, high temperature applications, sound & vibration dampening etc. Used for general bonding and mounting of signs, mirrors, moldings, extrusions, etc. good tack with excellent shear and adhesion to most surfaces. The use of heat and pressure will help increase the initial bond of the product. Adhesion may take place by 50% during the first 24 hours depending on surfaces, heat and pressure, etc. These properties increases the sales of the double coated foam tape market during the forecast period.

The manufacturers of double coated foam tapes are focusing on enhancing the performance of double coated foam tapes that are commonly used in automotive industry and building & construction with high shear strength and vibration resistant. Plastic (polyethylene) is a common backing material used by double coated foam tape manufactures to alter the physical properties of double coated foam tapes. The demand for plastic backed high performance double coated foam tape is set to increase in the future.

The price of double coated foam tape is high as the adhesives are applied on both sides of the tape. The increasing competition among the end use industries for low cost products is resulting into low profit margins for tape manufacturers, ultimately affecting their overall profitability. Tape manufacturers are focusing on cost reduction for their products by implementing new methods and through the use of other low-cost optional materials and technologies.

Tape manufacturers are working hard to maintain their market position and to retain their customers by implementing low cost strategy for labels, thus compromising their profitability margins. Increased raw material prices have become a serious issue for manufacturers of double coated foam tapes. Rising prices of film material, printing inks, adhesives resins, and special paper are hampering the profits of all the concerned businesses in the double coated foam tape value chain. However, the outlook for the global double coated foam tape market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market for double coated foam tapes is anticipated to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. The fast development of manufacturing infrastructure, technological advancements, and easy availability of raw materials lead to promising growth in the region.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments.

