Sales Forecast of Vascular Imaging Catheter Market Indicates Positive Outlook in the Years After End of COVID-19 Crisis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

A Catheter is a thin tube-shaped medical device which is used to perform surgical procedures in order to treat various diseases. Vascular Imaging catheters are inserted into body cavities and are generally used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The process of inserting a Vascular Imaging catheter into the vessel is called catheterization. Vascular Imaging catheter can also be used as a guidewire such as neurovascular guidewires, cardiovascular guidewires, and others. Vascular Imaging catheter gives the surgeon the inside pictures. Vascular Imaging catheter builds three-dimensional image and three-dimensional image makes it easier for the surgeons and physician to identify the location of the medical procedure in the arteries and guide the catheter to it. Surgeons are using Vascular Imaging catheter can also be used to measure the blood pressure. Vascular Imaging catheter is a novel apparatus for intravascular and intraluminal deployment of an imaging probe.

An increasing number of surgeries, the growing geriatric population are the primary factors driving the growth of the Vascular Imaging catheter market throughout the globe. Some key factors such as raising awareness about the advantage of Vascular Imaging catheter is likely to drive the growth of Vascular Imaging catheter market. Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, product penetration across various regions, and the high prevalence of cancer cases are also expected to fuel market growth of Vascular imaging catheters. Rise in health insurance coverage by various government, public and private associations is expected to propel adoption of Vascular imaging catheters worldwide. Increase in technology advancements and the prevalence of chronic disease like cardiovascular disorders are anticipated to encourage the vascular imaging catheter market. Reimbursement in vascular imaging catheter is also anticipated to encourage the market growth of vascular imaging catheter. However, a problem with this vascular imaging catheter is the inability to image structures in the immediate vicinity of the transducer and high presence of biocompatibility issues with Vascular imaging catheters also hinders the revenue growth in Vascular imaging Catheter market.

The Global Vascular imaging Catheter market is segmented on the basis of Drug, route of administration and by Distribution channel

Based on the basis of Product type Vascular imaging Catheter market is segmented as:

Angiography Catheters

Ultrasound Catheters

OCT Catheters

Electrophysiology Catheters Conventional EP Catheters Advanced EP Catheters.



Based on the Application Vascular imaging Catheter market is segmented as:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology

Neurology

Bronchoscopy

Gynecology

Based on the Distribution channel Vascular imaging Catheter market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Clinics

Rapidly increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorder, Vascular imaging Catheter is the major driver in the Vascular imaging Catheter market. The global Vascular imaging Catheter market by product type is expected to be dominated by the Angiography Catheters and OCT catheter, the cause of higher adoption by patients for Vascular imaging Catheter. By End, User, hospitals followed by ambulatory surgical centers accounts to be leading end-use segment in global Vascular imaging catheters market owing to increasing number of neurovascular surgeries performed and hold a maximum share of global Vascular imaging Catheter market on the basis of the end user. Cardiology-related problems are the most common cause for Vascular imaging catheters. Unhealthy lifestyle leading to various lifestyle-related disorders like diabetes and obesity could also lead to vascular imaging catheter.

Over the globe, North America followed by Europe is anticipated to offer lucrative market opportunities to the new market players in Vascular imaging Catheter industry. This is due to the presence of large patient pool for neurovascular disorders majorly stroke in both the regions. North America and Europe cumulatively holds a significant market share in terms of value in Vascular imaging Catheter market. However, due to the growing neurovascular patient pool, growing adoption of neurovascular catheters, high diagnostic rate followed by treatment rate for neurovascular disorders, along with strong presence of domestic players allows South Asia and East Asia region cumulatively to register third largest market value in global Vascular imaging Catheter market. Whereas, Middle East and Africa is anticipated to be the least lucrative Vascular imaging Catheter market growing at a sluggish rate.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Vascular imaging Catheter market identified are:

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Edward Life Sciences Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Concentric Medical, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Biomerics, Penumbra, Inc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

RAUMEDIC AG

