Demand for Skin Tears Treatment Market to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID-19 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Skin tears have become a common issue among people of older age as the skin becomes more delicate and drier and so skin tears treatment has become an essential criterion for further spreading of infection. A skin tear is a form of sheer or tears away that occurs when skin becomes very thin and intricate. It is most often seen in old aged people as the blood vessels tend to be more atonic and feed fewer nutrients and moisture to the skin tissue. A skin tears treatment can be subcategorized into no skin loss, partial skin loss and total flap loss. According to one report published in NCBI, incidence rates of skin tears is ranging between 2.23% to 92% in long-duration care facilities and varies from 2.1% in men to 4.6% in women.

Skin tears are acute wounds that are commonly found in elderly people and also in the neonate and pediatric population. Rising prevalence cases in skin tear are one of the most significant reasons responsible for the growth of the skin tears treatment market. According to 2018 ISTAP Consensus Statement, estimates of skin tear treatment prevalence in long-term care is 2.23%-92%, in the community it is 4.5%–19.5%, in acute care it is 6.2%–11.1%, in palliative care it is 3.3%-14.3% which indicates high growth in skin tears treatment market. Increasing aging population is another important factor in driving the skin tears treatment market. Factors such as increasing the length of hospitalization, rising cost in healthcare expenditure may become the restraining criteria for skin tears treatment market.

Skin tears are resulting in trauma to the skin from friction, shearing or blunt trauma. Due to physical changes related to co-existing illness and aging, skin tears treatment is becoming very difficult. Proper usage of adhesives and non-adhesive products, wound dressings is utmost essential in skin tears treatment. ConvaTec has launched Foam Lite dressing which is a silicone based adhesive foam dressings that is user-friendly, light and versatile to use for all skin tears treatment. Currently, silicone based adhesive foam dressing is leading the skin tears treatment market. With the advancement in technology in making more skin and user-friendly skin tears treatment products, the market is stimulating to have significant growth in the next few couples of years.

The global skin tears treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type, factors and end users.

Market Segmentation by product types Non-Adherent Mesh Dressings Skin tears treatment Foam dressing Hydrogels 2-octyle cyanoacrylate topical bandage Calcium Alginates Skin tears treatment Hydrofibre Skin tears treatment Acrylic Dressing Skin tears treatment Methylene Blue and Gentian Violet Dressings Skin tears treatment Ionic Silver Dressings Skin tears treatment

Market Segmentation by factors Intrinsic factors Extrinsic factors

Market Segmentation by end users Hospitals Home care settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the key players leading in skin tears treatment market are:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Advancis Medical UK

ConvaTec Inc.

KCI Licensing, Inc.

3M

AMERX Health Care

Coloplast Ltd.

Gensco Pharma

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

HARTMANN USA, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc

Hollister Incorporated

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Skin Tears Treatment Market Segments

Skin Tears Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Skin Tears Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Skin Tears Treatment Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Skin Tears Treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

