Liquid Embolic Market to Benefit from Fast-paced Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the Healthcare creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the Healthcare landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the Healthcare Industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Embolism is the blockage of blood vessel which creates a barrier for blood supply. Liquid Embolic agents are used to prevent blood supply to tumor or aneurysm. It helps in suppressing the growth and the adverse effects potentially caused by tumors and aneurysms to the vital organs. Traditionally, coils have been used as embolic agents but liquid embolic agents have the advantage over expense and flexibility as well as over the threat of vascular injury during navigation. Liquid embolic agents are injected through a DMSO compatible micro-catheter. Visualization by fluorescence is facilitated in the liquid embolic systems for convenient navigation to the target site. Liquid embolic agents are used to treat cerebral arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), spider veins, smaller varicose veins, hemorrhoids, hydroceles, etc.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25513

The global liquid embolic market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of liquid embolic agents as well as due to favorable clinical research results. The increasing prevalence of arteriovenous malformation, rise in the incidence of tumor, and aneurysms are factors anticipated to impel the demand for liquid embolic agents and drive the global liquid embolic market. The advantages over the limitations of coils are also expected to enhance the growth of liquid embolic market over the forecast period. Liquid embolic agents have an advantage of ability to penetrate and pass through complex vascular structure which allows easy surgery. Further fueling easy surgery is the rapid action nature of the liquid embolic agents. Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials and doctor testimonies are expected to propel the liquid embolic market.

However, liquid embolic agents may not be suitable for everyone and there lies a potential risk in embolization of incorrect or untargeted blood vessel. Such conditions may limit the growth of the liquid embolic market. Shortage of manufacturers and insufficient supply of liquid embolic agents are another factors that hinder the demand for the liquid embolic agents and restrain the growth of global liquid embolic market.

The global liquid embolic market is apprehended to foresee remarkable growth in the near future due to in use and new product launches and rising awareness about the pros of usage of liquid embolic agents. However, liquid embolic agents are not universally accepted as standard treatment yet, despite various clinical trials. The global liquid embolic market holds the potential to expand on product popularization. For this reason, companies are focusing on conducting surgeon seminars and conferences to showcase the applicability of the product and entering untapped markets.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25513

Liquid Embolic Market: Segmentation

The global liquid embolic market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration and distribution channel.

By product type, the global liquid embolic market is segmented as: Glue DMSO-based embolics Sclerosants foams

By material used, the global liquid embolic market is segmented as: Cyanoacrylate Polymer dissolved in non-adhesive DMSO Detergent ALGEL N-butyl-2 cyanoacrylate (NBCA) Absolute alcohol Others

By end users, the global liquid embolic market is segmented as: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

In terms of geography, the liquid embolic market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is one of the lucrative markets for liquid embolic market owing to the faster adoption of innovative techniques for surgeries as well as large research and development environment. Europe liquid embolic market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to higher spending on healthcare research and presence of key players. APAC is also anticipated to register significant growth in the liquid embolic market over the forecast period due to the rising availability of the product as well as emerging players in the liquid embolic market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25513

Examples of some of the key participants in the global blood clot prevention drug market are ,

BALT EXTRUSION

Medtronic plc.

Cardinal Health

Johnson & Johnson (Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.)

Terumo Corporation (Microvension)

Gem srl

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Emboflu

Report Highlights: