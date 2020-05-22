Skin Imaging Systems Market New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects and Forecast 2018 – 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the Healthcare creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the Healthcare landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the Healthcare Industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Skin imaging systems utilizes special technique to screen the skin layers at a submicroscopic level. In dermatology practices, high resolution cameras and ultrasound with high frequency skin imaging systems are used to carry out skin imaging. The device setup is set to hold 21 Megahertz band alongside with additional diagnostic instruments. The procedure helps to distinguish upon the skin morphology non-invasively. Moles and Pressure ulcers are a persistent problem in patients due to neglected nutrition, immobility, age or incontinence. The formation of melanoma lesion and deep tissue injury starts when a tissue is deprived oxygen and starts proliferating it cell uncontrollably. The formation of ulcer is detected ultrasonically, reasoning to the fluid secretion form the ulcers on the skins or epidermal layer. In optical based devices high resolution cameras distinguish between the standard structures of skin epithelial cells to the damaged cell layers. A sharp trend in utilization of regular skin imaging systems for diagnosis and treatment migration to utilization of high frequency ultrasound skin imaging system has been observed for the treatment of skin diseases and conditions.

The demand for skin imaging systems is primarily arising from the increased awareness of the people towards appearance and aesthetic appeal. The demand is further anticipated to nurture as more focus is observed in fortifying awareness among people for melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. The improved skin imaging systems provide powerful and futuristic tools for the skin care industry. The continuous growing medical care technologies and innovations is the key factor in early detection of skin disorders. Considerably fueling growth of the skin imaging systems market. The growing adoptions for the advanced skin imaging systems in skin care communities, government hospitals medical community and general population is anticipated to increase the market share for skin imaging systems market. However, lack of proper training in handling of instruments is restraining the growth of the Skin Imaging Systems market. Additionally poor pricing strategies is also limiting the Skin Imaging Systems market growth.

The global Skin Imaging Systems market is segmented on the basis of Devices type, Application, End Users, and Geography:

Skin Imaging Systems market Segmentation by Devices Type Ultrasound based Skin Imaging Systems Optical Based Skin Imaging Systems



Skin Imaging Systems market Segmentation by Application Skin Cancer Diagnosis Skin Rejuvenation Acne Warts Hair Health and Removal Psoriasis

Skin Imaging Systems market Segmentation by End User Hospital Specialty Clinics Skin Rejuvenation centers Telemedicine Centers



The global Skin Imaging Systems market is remarkably fragmented due to presence of large key players in the market. The significant competitive strength in the competitive landscape of the global skin imaging systems market is anticipated to offer higher research and development activity. Considerably impelling skin imaging systems market growth. The key manufacturers of the skin imaging systems are highly targeted on the technical education and training session for the end users to improve consumer outcomes. Additionally the adoptions for advanced skin imaging systems is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the skin imaging systems market. The implementation of artificial intelligence in the skin care and skin imagining is flourishing the technological advancement in the market, subsequently aiding the market growth for skin imaging systems market. The recent product launch DermSpectra is anticipated to revolutionizing the user based optical skin imaging systems. Offering wide spectrum of high definition imagining suitable for extensive differentiation between skin morphologies.

Considering the Geographical regions, the Skin Imaging Systems market is bifurcated in six major key regions viz. Europe, China, North America, Asia Pacific excluding china, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America holds prime share in the overall Skin Imaging Systems Market. Advancement in health and skin care facilities, higher adoption to lifestyle changes, increase awareness about skin disease, increase in aesthetic detailing and favorable government policies have improved the regulatory scenario for global Skin Imaging Systems market in North America. Additionally in Asia pacific region considerably higher market growth rate is expected due to constant growth in cosmetics and skin care market. Relatively affecting the Skin Imaging Systems market.

Some of the major key players competing in the Skin Imaging Systems Market are ,

DermSpectra

Courage Khazaka electronic GmbH

Atys medical

Tpm taberna pro medicum GmbH

Longport Inc

Cortex Technology ApS

Temena Group

Canfield Scientific

