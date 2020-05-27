Global Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market to Record Significant Rise in Revenue Share Owing to the Augmenting Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic and Forecast 2018-2026

New York City, United States — Since the COVID-19 infection flare-up in December 2019, the malady has spread to right around 100 nations around the world with the World Health Organization proclaiming it a general wellbeing crisis. The worldwide effects of the coronavirus sickness 2019 (COVID-19) are now beginning to be felt, and will essentially influence the Healthcare Industry in 2020.

Surgical mesh is a woven or no-woven sheet which is used as either permanent or temporary support for organ and tissue. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh is used for temporary support or dissolves over time. The bioabsorbable surgical mesh is made of the biocompatible synthetic polymer which is gradually absorbed by the body over the time. The bioabsorbable surgical mesh will degrade and lose strength over time. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh is not intended to provide long-term support to repair site. As material degrades, new tissue growth is intended to provide strength to the repair.

Bioabsorbable surgical mesh used for hernia repair surgery, soft tissue support and reconstruction surgeries. Hernia repair is one of the most common surgical procedures performed globally. Around 20 million hernia repair procedure performed per year worldwide. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh has beneficial over the permanent surgical meshes as permanent surgical meshes come with long-term complication, expensive cost and not effective in some cases. Moreover, some of the companies are getting FDA clearance for the new bioabsorbable surgical mesh. Recently, Surgical Innovation Associates has received FDA clearance for its DuraSorb Monofilament Mesh. DuraSorb Monofilament Mesh is bioabsorbable surgical mesh designed for use in reconstruction and cosmetic surgeries.

Bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is growing with significant rate due to the demand for effective medical procedures. Increasing number of minimally invasive surgical procedures and laparoscopic surgeries are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market. The major factor of the growth of the global bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is the increasing the prevalence of hernia disorder which led to massive rise in surgical procedures worldwide. The number of hernia repair procedures are predicted to further increase due to several risk factors such as obesity and prior abdominal surgeries. Increasing number of procedures is expected to boost the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market.

Increasing improvement in healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditures level drives the market growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market over the forecast period. Technological advances are expected to fuel the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market. However, the risk of adverse inflammatory reactions and infection associated with bioabsorbable surgical mesh are expected to restrain the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market. Moreover, stringent safety regulations and the high cost of surgery are another factors expected to hamper the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market.

The global bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is segmented on basis of application, end-user, and region:

Segmentation by Application Hernia Repair Surgery Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Facial Defect Repair Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Increasing inclination towards the use of absorbable mesh over permanent synthetic mesh is expected to increase the demand for the bioabsorbable surgical mesh. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh has advantages of low risk of secondary infections and enhancement of tissue growth. By application type, hernia repair surgery segment is expected to gain large share in bioabsorbable surgical mesh market due to. Hospital segment is expected to contribute the highest market share in bioabsorbable surgical mesh market.

Regionally, the global bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global bioabsorbable surgical mesh market owing to increasing prevalence of hernia disorder and substantial adoption of new treatment techniques. Hernia repair in the most common surgical procedure performed in the U.S., around 600,000 hernia repair performed in the U.S. annually. Europe also shows the second largest market in the bioabsorbable surgical mesh market due to increasing surgical procedures and demand of advanced bioabsorbable surgical mesh. Moreover, strong reimbursement policies for surgical procedures in U.S. and European countries are propelling the growth of bioabsorbable surgical mesh market. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives and increasing awareness among people. Countries such as India and China has a large pool of patients which expected to drive Asia Pacific bioabsorbable surgical mesh market.

Some of the players operating in the global bioabsorbable surgical mesh market are ,

W.L. Gore and Associates

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Betatech Medical

